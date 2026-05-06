Thank you for all of your kind words about my previous newsletter. I’m jumping right in today, but before I do, a quick note about this Saturday’s webinar: If you have not paid your invoice, you will not be able to join the webinar. A new link is going out on Friday. When you sign up for these things, you are taking a space that someone else could have, so if you are not interested, please let me know. Also, if you paid under a different name, let me know. I have one person who is a mystery. There is still time to register. It’s Saturday, May 9, from 12-2pm (we may end slightly early), and the webinar is: Positioning to Sell Your Book. More info here.

This is not a newsletter about Lena Dunham’s book, but it does have to do with how her book has been promoted on Substack. This is not a bad thing. In fact, I think it’s good that the media is picking up on it (or Substack/Dunham’s team is pitching it). This piece in Fast Company, about “how Substack became the new book tour,” is worth exploring. As a lot of you know, I’ve been writing about how I think Substack should play a major role in book publicity campaigns, so I hope that, because it worked for a celebrity, other authors will see it as a legitimate way to promote their books. However, when celebrities come on board, there is always the risk that we normies (normal people who are not celebs) get tossed to the side. That’s what I’d like to address here.

It’s not surprising that Lena Dunham was interviewed by so many Substack writers. She’s got a huge millennial audience, she wrote a good second memoir, and she’s found a lane on Substack where she can meet her readers where they are. These are all the ingredients for a successful book launch. That said, we need to acknowledge that Lena Dunham is a celebrity and things work differently for them. As much as I would love all of my clients to do a “Substack Book Tour,” it is unrealistic. Something I have mentioned to some authors is that if they want to be interviewed or do a guest post for a newsletter, they need to subscribe to the newsletter and participate in its comments section. They need to curate a relationship with whoever writes the newsletter. You can’t just show up on someone’s virtual doorstep and expect them to hand over the keys. The exception to this rule is celebrities.

What I fear is that as more celebrities hear about how well Lena Dunham’s Substack “tour” turned out, they, too, will want the same treatment. Depending on the celeb, I doubt most newsletters will turn down the opportunity. It gives their newsletters more visibility. The problem is that we’ve already seen what happens when celebrities infiltrate publishing. The memoir category is really no longer for “regular” people's stories; it is overrun by (mostly) ghostwritten celebrity books, save for people like Ms. Dunham, Andrew McCarthy, Matthew McConaughey, and a few others. It would be a shame if authors got shut out of newsletter coverage because the big names took over, which is pretty much what happened in legacy media.

I am always a student of the media, so I am interested in how it all works. What I have found on Substack is that it is important to know the audience of each publication you are targeting (including this newsletter). You must also know the writer’s style and interests. Above all, know how to write a good pitch. Any journalist will tell you that they:

Dislike mass email pitches (this is what we call the spray-and-pray in PR).

Receive more irrelevant pitches than ones that are useful.

Will cover things that serve their readers.

Want pitches with a clear cultural context.

I think writers on Substack want the same things. In fact, I’d go as far as to say that writers on this platform value personal pitches even more than journalists because that means you are paying attention to what they (and I) write. The mistake I see publicists make is pitching using press-release language instead of explaining why a particular author or book will appeal to me and my audience. It takes a lot of time to research newsletters, and, if I am being honest, it takes a lot of money, too (Note: I write off my subscriptions on my taxes, but they are still costly). When I last checked, I was up to about 543 subscriptions on Substack. Now, not all of them are paid, but a lot of them are necessary, so I can see what kind of books people are covering, what trends are happening, and, in other cases, I just find them delightful/meaningful to read (I am looking at you, Julie Klam).

Let’s also not forget that blog tours are still a thing. I am forever indebted to Gina Hott at Partners in Crime, who runs fantastic blog tours for thrillers and mysteries. There is also WoW: Women on Writing, which does great blog tours and podcast interviews. And of course, the book blogs that have existed for years and continue to serve authors and readers. If not for them, I guarantee Substack would not be such a hub for book coverage.

To reiterate, legacy media is available to only a small percentage of authors and books. Social media is at the mercy of faulty algorithms. Newsletters are delivered to someone’s inbox who subscribed (hopefully!). Further, we own our audiences on Substack, and that is more valuable than most other forms of media today.

WHAT I AM WORKING ON:

The KMSPR fall lineup is looking good, with more titles to come:

If you liked Mare of Eastown, you will like:

If you like layered Italian family stories and a feast, you will like:

If you liked The Devil Wears Prada 1 + 2, you will like:

Did someone say summer reading?

If you like strong female characters in noir, you will like:

If you like romance married with a thriller, you will like:

If you like great novels about female friendship, you will like:

If you are done with Famesick and need a new memoir, you will like:

If you are interested in LA during the heyday of Laurel Canyon, you will like:

If you are interested in the environmental aspect of tourism in Hawaii and generational ties to geaography, you will like: