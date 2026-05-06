Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Anna Nordberg's avatar
Anna Nordberg
2d

Thank you so much for this -- it's truly essential reading for anyone in publishing, and I really appreciate how clear-eyed you are about the differences between a celebrity finding success on a platform versus your average author. (Also, I really, really miss the non-celebrity memoir, or even the writer memoir, which feels endangered. Odd Woman in the City by Vivian Gornick is one of my all-time favorites, and I don't know if those kinds of memoirs are being greenlit anymore.) It does seem like a substack is a really good place for authors to connect with readers -- especially, as you point out, since they own their subscriber lists. You've given me a lot to think about -- thank you as always!

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Julie Klam's avatar
Julie Klam
2d

Super interesting and thank you so much for the shoutout 😊😘

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