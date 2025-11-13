Publishing Confidential

Andrew Kennedy
Andrew Kennedy
4d

Nice, in-depth analysis. My own research, based mostly on gov't data, shows book publishing has decline over the last 25 years, and this explains a lot of weird behavior--large companies not growing internally but buying smaller publishers, which can lead to revenue growth for shareholders, and growth in profit when they spread their costs and personnel more thinly but which masks long-term negative trends. Almost all the news is bad--publishers selling themselves (Quirk for example), distributors going under etc. Publishing is weirdly opaque (we know more about individual film profitability, auto sales, or even law firm profits per partner than we do about publishing), but if it were healthy we'd hear a lot more good news, like new companies getting founded, announcements about investments into new imprints with more resources, labor growth instead of significant retreat, wage growth, spending growth and investment. None of that is happening that I can see. Your deep dive into the financials is quite telling and it is consistent among the other large publishers, where book publishing is only a part--and sometimes a small part--of what they do. I think you've hit on something.

Sarah Bringhurst Familia
3d

Thanks for this great analysis. And I love the shoutout to reading culture in Italy, since I’m opening a bookshop there!

