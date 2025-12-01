The year is winding down, but I’ve got some great content planned this month, including an interview with the CEO of Books-A-Million. At some point before the new year, I’ll send out my book publishing predictions for 2026, so stay tuned!

THE MAIN EVENT:

I don’t see anyone talking about the ABA (American Booksellers Association) box mailing promotion, so I thought I’d tackle that today. It’s pretty easy to understand, so let’s dive in.

What is a box mailing? *This was previously called a white box mailing.

The American Booksellers Association (ABA) Box Mailing is a physical mailing program that delivers promotional materials—such as ARCs (Advance Reader Copies), catalogs, sell sheets, and swag like bookmarks and posters — to 750 ABA member indie bookstores across the U.S. quarterly.

It’s one of the most high-impact marketing channels for publishers aiming to reach indie booksellers and influence hand-selling, Indie Next nominations, in-store placement, and requests for author appearances. It makes a big difference in which books indie stores hand-sell.

How are books chosen for box mailings?

Some books are right for box mailings, and some are not. I don’t know if this has changed, but when I worked in-house, it was rare for publishers to include political books in box mailings. It’s usually for books that are a priority for the publisher and right for indie bookstores. It’s a wide swath of books, so I’ll say that budget and the author’s advance play a part. The sales team sometimes suggests that a publisher promote a title in a box mailing as well. If you look at the Indie Next List, it’ll give you an idea of possible books promoted in box mailings.

It’s important to note that publishers NOMINATE books for box mailings. If accepted, the following applies. If the book is not accepted, it’s a good time to revisit promotional plans.

How much does it cost to include material in box mailings?