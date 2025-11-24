We are heading into the hectic holiday season, or as I like to call it, “Let’s discuss this after the new year” season. While some sectors of book publishing slow down during this period, others, like publicity, are already working on Spring/Summer 2026 titles. Book content towards the end of the year usually consists of those pesky “Best Books” lists. Don’t fret if your book isn’t included; those lists are subjective!

Before we get into this week’s marketing topic, don’t forget about the Publishing Confidential Cohort: A 6-week course designed to help you during the publishing process, and teach you everything you need to know about marketing and publicity—for $350. A one-on-one with me is included (my consultations are $375 bought separately). Everything you need to know is here. If you would like to sign up, fill out this form. I’m capping it at 40 people, and have 26 spots left. Please fill out the form by December 5. You will then receive an email from me.

The Main Event: What is BookBub? What can it do for you and your book?

Sometimes, when publishers want to move a substantial number of ebooks, they will submit a title for a “Featured Deal” through BookBub. The idea here is twofold: capture “bargain readers” and possibly get a book on a bestseller list. The third outcome, of course, is sales.

How Featured Deals Work:

A Featured Deal is a highly curated slot in BookBub’s daily email to readers in specific genres and regions (U.S., U.K., CA, AU, etc.). This is the promotion everyone talks about because it can move thousands of copies in a day and spike retailer rankings, especially on Amazon. In this newsletter, I am referring only to how BookBub works in the U.S.

How it works: