Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicholas Samuel Stember's avatar
Nicholas Samuel Stember
10h

Loved this article. My book came out in October via a small indie press and I'm just starting to figure out how to navigate the marketing quagmire. My publisher took care of several big steps for me, but left most of the marketing up to me. It's been a learning experience and I'm starting to consider other options for future novels.

Happy Holidays...and just because it looked like fun.

What I’m Reading: The XMas Day Butcher (Spencer Guerrero), Shima (John R. Thayer)

What I’m Watching: Just finished "Welcome to Derry" and now watching "Stranger Things 5"

What I’m Listening to: Christmas music (tis the season) :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Camille Pagán's avatar
Camille Pagán
10h

I'll be sharing this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kathleen Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture