This is a personal essay, so if you’re here just for the publishing stuff, you might want to skip this. TRIGGER WARNING: Depression, suicide ideation.

My suitcase was half-packed for a long-planned trip to Aruba, so I rushed out the door to a dentist appointment to have stitches removed from a molar extraction. What I thought would be a routine procedure turned into a nightmare when the dentist looked at my gums and told me I had shingles. In my mouth. It was a Wednesday, and I was supposed to fly to the sun and warmth early Saturday morning. My family was looking forward to the trip because the four of us hadn’t gone on vacation together for at least two years. Maybe three. I took the prescription for an antiviral drug and went on my way.

I don’t know what it is about my system and antivirals that doesn’t mesh, but they quite literally make me crazy. By Thursday, I felt awful and wanted to cancel the trip. My husband and I decided to wait and see what happened on Friday, which didn’t turn out well. I awoke on Friday feeling even worse, and I passed out in my bathroom, which led to a trip to the ER and a diagnosis of a bacterial infection that had reached my bloodstream. I didn’t even know where I was.

I had been very careful with my health for months. In the weeks leading up to my gastric sleeve surgery in December, I stayed away from crowds and asked family members if anyone was sick before I visited. I didn’t want to risk having to reschedule the surgery. Afterward, I remained somewhat reclusive, so I didn’t catch the flu that everyone seemed to be getting. Sitting slumped over in the ER on a random day in March was not on my agenda. The doctor and nurse loaded me up on antibiotics and other things in my IV. I was sent home within a few hours with a bottle of antibiotics and a flight credit because we had to cancel our trip.

As I slept off the infection, I started slipping into a depressive episode. I had been feeling burnt out. Somehow, I thought I’d be fine teaching an undergrad class, teaching an author cohort, and carrying a full workload. Never mind the favors I do for others and the care I take of my family. I was done. This usually happens to me once per year: I go-go-go and then collapse. It’s perfectionism with a dose of ADHD and “let me be so busy that depression can’t catch me.” The joke was on me: Depression always catches me, and I need to remember that.

When your brain is overrun by depression, it can make you feel like the only way to get rid of the pain is to leave this world. One night, I found myself googling how many of a certain pill it would take to kill myself, which led me to a suicide hotline, which led me to a suicide hotline chat. I tried it and found it to be ridiculous. Was I talking to a bot? Would Claude AI give me the same responses? I disconnected and texted my best friend, who called me right away. We talked, and I calmed down. I decided I’d join a support group, which helped at first. I must have a “pick me” sign on my forehead, because in no time, I was leading the support group meetings. That’s not at all what I wanted to do, so I took a step back. I know it’s there if I need it.

Each week, I thought I’d improve. I didn’t. The darkness wrapped itself around me and held on tight. Since I am considered a “high-functioning depressive,” I still worked hard at my day job, taught my undergrads, and kept my cohort going. The worst feeling, on top of being depressed, is that of letting others down. It is, and always has been, a deal I made with myself that no matter what, work gets done, and it did, even with me staring up at the ceiling in the middle of the day, wondering how I’d make it until tomorrow.

Believe it or not, it wasn’t until my dogs decided that they didn’t want to be around me that I wanted to snap myself out of it. I’d look for them in the living room, then find them in my bedroom, which is as far as they can get away from me in the house. They were sad, I was sad, the whole situation was sad. I kept thinking about my relationship with my career and how most of it was about money. It made me more depressed, and I’d say things like, “I am not doing PR anymore, I am not writing a newsletter, I am not doing anything. Who cares, anyway?” Thankfully, I have a dear friend who is good at giving me tough love. They said, “Your legacy deserves more than this.” Ouch.

Six weeks may not seem like a long time, but it is an endless black hole when you are in a depressive episode. I kept (and keep) inpatient treatment on the table at all times, saw my therapist regularly (and still do), and discussed possible medication tweaks with my psychiatrist (we mutually decided it wasn’t necessary). I can now see the stress I put on myself and am taking better care of my brain. And that’s the thing: We are always told to do things to optimize our physical health while our mental health takes a back seat. We are meant to keep going when our minds push back with a big red light that says DANGER ZONE. It’s exhausting, and we need to be able to talk about it without others thinking we are crazy, difficult, or can’t get a job done.

I often think about Sloane Crosley’s excellent book, Grief is for People, in which her closest friend, who happened to be a Publicity Director at Penguin Random House, dies by suicide. What struck me in the book was how he kept doing his job without anyone seeing him suffer, and how often that is exactly me. As my depression goes into remission, I want people to know that I am okay, but I am also human. That means I might answer a non-urgent email in a day or so, or might cancel a meeting here and there because my brain needs a break. It is perfectly okay to do that, and we need to normalize it.

I’m forever grateful for my family, friends, and internet strangers who have lent their support over the past few weeks. I am also forgiving to those who don’t know what to do when I am in an episode; I don’t expect anyone to have the answers. However, here’s a tip: A simple message saying, “I was thinking about you,” or “How are you feeling?” is better than nothing. I may not return a text immediately, but I clock who checks in.

In the meantime, if you’re going through it, my message to you is:

Hang on for another day. You don’t know what wonders the next day will bring.

As always, thank you for reading.

—Kathleen