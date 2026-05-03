Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Catherine Linka's avatar
Catherine Linka
2d

Thank you for being candid about your struggles. We're always surprised when our high-performing family and friends are struck down by depression, but we shouldn't be. I hope your post gives someone permission to open up about what they're going through. As you note, you can't do it alone. Wishing you good health and good spirits.

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Julie Klam's avatar
Julie Klam
2d

I walked into my local bookstore the other day and the two women behind the counter were talking and one looked at me and said, "Are you depressed, too?" And I said, "No, crippling anxiety." And she said, "Okay you can stay." I feel like all of us who struggle are struggling so much more these days. I tweaked my medication and feel better, but I get it. Sending you a boatload of love, Kath. xx

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