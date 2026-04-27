I’m not quite in the headspace to write a full newsletter yet. Full disclosure: I’ve been in a really tough depressive episode, and writing isn’t coming easily to me. My energy must be split between work, grad school, and my family, so please be patient. The “extra” stuff on my plate has been somewhat paused. I’m hard on myself, I know. I don’t feel like the newsletter has been up to snuff lately—I’m sure I’m wrong, but it’s how I feel.

There are a few publishing stories you should pay attention to today, so I thought I’d add them here. We can discuss them in the comments.

OPRAH IS MOVING HER PODCAST + BOOK CLUB TO WONDERY

You can read The Hollywood Reporter story here.

I can’t say I’m surprised that Oprah is aligning herself with Amazon. It’s kind of a rule that all of Oprah’s “Favorite Things” are available on Amazon, after all.

More from the story:

Per the deal, announced Monday, The Oprah Podcast will expand to two episodes per week starting this summer, with Wondery gaining exclusive distribution and advertising rights to the show’s audio and video. The deal also includes rights to The Oprah Winfrey Show library, and Oprah’s Book Club and Oprah’s Favorite Things, with the opportunity to integrate the two further across Amazon. Starting in July, Wondery will distribute The Oprah Podcast across Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Fire TV Channels, and Audible. The show will also continue to be available on YouTube and wherever podcasts are available.

TIKTOK RELEASED ITS FIRST MONTHLY BESTSELLER LIST

TikTok has been tracking music for at least two years (Mr. Publishing Confidential is a music industry executive), so this move is somewhat expected. The story in The Bookseller is here.

More from the story:

On behalf of NielsenIQ BookData, Media Control will combine two key "success" factors of the modern book market into one single official ranking: verified retail sales data collected by NielsenIQ BookData and the engagement from the #BookTok community. At the time, NielsenIQ BookData explained that it will identify books that have a large following on TikTok, and then the video-hosting platform will provide statistics for reach, viewership, and engagement on content that features those books. Media Control will then use its algorithm to create its official ranking of books. The charts were first trialed in Germany in April 2023, and the ranking is now being expanded.

Here are the books on the list. There aren’t any surprises, but I’d say BookTok is saturated with these titles, which makes it harder for other books to break through:

March 2026 #BookTok bestseller list

1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid

2. Taming 7 by Chloe Walsh

3. House of Earth and Blood by Sarah J Maas

4. Keeping 13 by Chloe Walsh

5. Saving 6 by Chloe Walsh

6. Verity by Colleen Hoover

7. Releasing 10 by Chloe Walsh

8. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros

9. Redeeming 6 by Chloe Walsh

10. Alchemised by SenLinYu

11. Throne of Glass by Sarah J Maas

12. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros

13. Binding 13 by Chloe Walsh

14. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

15. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, Sawyer Robbins

16. The Secret History by Donna Tartt

17. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah Maas

18. The Night Prince by Lauren Palphreyman

19. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

20. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

I’ve had mixed feelings about BookTok for a while. I’ll eventually write a newsletter about it.

THE NYT ASKS, “WHERE HAVE ALL THE BOOK CRITICS GONE?”

There is a sobering stat in this NYT piece, which is:

Not long ago, someone estimated that there were seven full-time book critics left in America. With The Post’s Book World gone, that number has dropped to five. As a lonely and shellshocked survivor of this decimation, I find it hard not to envy the critics in London, which still has at least seven daily or Sunday papers in which a serious author might hope for a review. The literary debate over there is more like a boisterous dinner party and less like a Morse code dispatch between distant frigates passing in the night.

I say this with love: Don’t expect reviews for your book. I understand literary criticism is important, and I agree. However, reviews don’t sell books (mostly), so most publicists need their energy for pitching elsewhere.

This paragraph made me roll my eyes a bit:

Book reviews may survive if only because, as Elizabeth Hardwick observed, publishers need praise for their new releases “as an Easter basket needs shredded green paper under the eggs.” But the breakup of the monoculture, the rise of algorithms and the flattening of taste mean that critics will never, for better and worse, have the consecrating power they once did.

Guess who has the power? THE CONSUMER. The average consumer is not reading book reviews. Is it sad? Yes. Is it expected? Also, yes. Just look around at what brands are doing. They cater to consumers. Back in the day, publishers catered to critics. That is no longer the case, at least in the U.S.

What Dwight Garner misses in his piece is the fact that there is a healthy amount of book criticism on Substack. There are authors who will most certainly turn their noses up at that, but, and I say this kindly, they need to get over it. Newsletters reach readers. That is what authors need to know.

END NOTES:

**If you signed up for a webinar, your invoice and Zoom link will arrive this week. There is still room to join if you’d like. Here is the info:

Your Book’s Launch Timeline: What Happens Between Contract and On-Sale A 2-Hour Deep Dive for Authors

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You know your book. But can you sell it in a sentence?

Positioning is the difference between a book that finds its readers and one that gets lost in the catalog. Your hook, your elevator pitch, your audience targeting—these aren’t marketing afterthoughts. They’re the foundation everything else is built on, and most authors never get direct help developing them.

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2 Hours | Live Workshopping + Q&A

REGISTER HERE: Google Form for Positioning Your Book

THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW BEFORE YOU REGISTER: