Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Tracy Slater's avatar
Tracy Slater
18h

Just wanted to second what Dave said. Many of us have been there! Thinking of you.

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Dave Reed's avatar
Dave Reed
20h

Write what you can when you can. We're here for you, not just your writing. 🤗

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