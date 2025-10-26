Since I’m leaving for Boston on Tuesday to be on a panel at Emerson College and have a packed week, I’m sending out a newsletter today. Details about my Boston appearance and a special offer for a wine show (that I am attending!) are at the bottom of today's newsletter.

I felt strange when I woke up today. I looked at the date and understood why. The body definitely keeps the score. Here’s mine:

I knew I had hit my limit when I walked into the office on October 27, 2016. When I was offered the job as Associate Publisher at Rodale, my main considerations were money, escaping PR duties, and working in New York City. I’d been working as VP of Marketing and Publicity at Running Press in Philadelphia, and while I loved the team and the office, the commute from Bergen County, New Jersey, was exhausting. I rarely saw my kids, and sometimes it was hard to keep my eyes open while driving home. The Rodale job was offered to me at $165K per year—the highest salary I would earn in book publishing. How could I say “no?” Sometimes, I wish I did.

At first, the publisher and editorial director were nice to me. Slowly, I started to see the office politics emerge, and I began to worry. Office politics are everywhere in book publishing (and other industries, for that matter). You learn to manage “up” and to choose your battles. What I saw at Rodale was a battle that couldn’t be won.

As an Associate Publisher, I led a team of about 15 people. We coordinated communication with sales, marketing, and publicity departments. One of my key duties was to ensure sufficient stock for specific titles; when needed, I ordered reprints. I also had budgeting experience, and my team handled creating materials for sales conferences. The role of an Associate Publisher is to manage publishing details so the publisher doesn’t have to. The person I reported to was heavily involved in the details, which was not helpful for either of us.

My caveat here is that I’ve dealt with my fair share of difficult people. There was the time I had to stay late at Atria to help my then-boss feng shui her office. There were “healing sessions” my department was required to attend (shocker: no one was healed). I’ve had to use the tapping method (EFT), sit with psychics and intuitives (I swear until this day that Laura Day put a hex on me), and hear about my past lives (I was a nun, LOL). I had Joe Pantoliano, a.k.a. “Joey Pants,’ scream at me while intoxicated, convinced a hotel not to charge $25K to the company I worked for because Prince didn’t feel the ballroom had the right vibe for him to perform (he wasn’t wrong), and had Shirley MacLaine leave me voicemails that began, “KATHLEEN. THIS IS SHIRLEY.” I got a little pale every time I heard her voice.

By the time I arrived at Rodale, there wasn’t much I couldn’t handle, or so I thought. It all began when my boss started writing people’s names on Post-its, stapling them shut, and placing them in a box on her desk. Why? Because she wanted those people fired or to quit. Then there was the time I was “volunteered” to join a diet plan with before-and-after photos. It didn’t escape my notice that I was the curviest of the female executives. I remember my sister fuming at the situation when I told her. I didn’t see it as a slight at the time, but it was: I did not belong there.

When my boss pressured me about forcing someone out of their role, I got physically sick on my way home. I don’t remember the person’s name, but they did quit, and it was the best thing for them. I was tasked with hiring a replacement, and after a few interviews, I found someone great. I was told what salary I could offer, so I did—with HR’s approval. An email war ensued between my boss and me. They went ballistic: “This was never approved!” (It was), “How dare you!” (Give me a break), “We need to talk.” Mind you, this was happening while I was at a business lunch. We had it out when I returned to the office, and I hired the new member of my department at the salary initially offered. The rest of that person’s story is theirs to tell, but it did not end well.

Situations like this kept happening until one day, I had to make sure a flash drive for the sales conference reached someone at the publisher who distributed our books. I had attended sales conferences since the start of my career, so this should have been smooth. It wasn’t. No instructions were given, and I never saw what was on the flash drive that was sent out because I trusted it was the right one…that I had just checked. Somehow, the wrong flash drive arrived. I don’t know what happened or why, but the publisher got a call or email about it and called me into her office. I was demeaned. The editorial director laughed as this was happening. It was humiliating.

I returned to my office, called my spouse, and told him I was quitting. I think he assumed I was giving my two weeks’ notice. I gathered myself, walked into the publisher’s office, and told her I was quitting, effective immediately. Her response? “Okay.”

I hurried to retrieve my contacts from my computer and the email exchanges with my boss because I knew I was going to contact an employment attorney. When the boss came by my office, she told me I needed to leave immediately. I hurriedly put my belongings in a box and carried it to the garage, where my car was parked. I held in my tears as best I could because I had an interview that same day.

As I drove uptown in New York City, I kept repeating, “It’s going to be okay” aloud. I parked near 50th Street and 8th Avenue, then went to Starbucks. It was chilly that day, so I ordered a hot chocolate and a donut and sat at the counter staring out the window. As my unemployment settled in, I began crying hysterically, and my nose started gushing blood. Friends, if you think that is horrifyingly funny, you’re right. I took my tears to 53rd Street and walked to my interview (at Hachette, if you must know, and I did not get the job). Everything after that is a blur, but about a month later, I picked myself up and joined a literary agency. What I should have done was take a few months to sort out what I would do next, but I needed the income. It turns out, it takes a long time for agents to make decent money—or any money, for that matter. That is a story for another day.

The period from late 2018 to mid-2019 is somewhat blurry because I was deep in depression. I thought I had ended my career and life by leaving Rodale. I believed everyone in publishing thought I was a failure and crazy. All I ever wanted—and still want—is to work in book publishing. I left agenting in 2018, moved to the Jersey Shore, and focused on improving my mental health. During that time, I applied for numerous publishing jobs but faced rejection everywhere. It was heartbreaking to think about my career in book publishing. Then, in August 2019, I had an interview with Skyhorse Publishing. It might have been the strangest interview I experienced, but they hired me when no one else would, and I stayed for three years, earned an MBA, and started my own company.

My journey has been anything but easy. I often feel like an outcast in book publishing, and I try to push out of my mind the fact that the same people who wanted to make things terrible for me have been promoted in the industry. All that does is confirm I made the right choice going out on my own. However, the feeling of October 27, 2016, has never left me. It is what drives me. It doesn’t mean I’m going to forget what happened. It doesn’t mean the PTSD of it all doesn’t revisit me yearly. As I sit here and type, I feel a certain heaviness. Am I good at what I do? Would anyone hire me to be a publisher? Will I ever run an imprint? I try my best, and that is all I can do.

