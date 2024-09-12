Hi all,

I’ve been thinking about what additional value I can bring to paid subscribers, and here it is: I will now host “office hours” via Zoom on the third Friday of every month starting in October. Office hours will occur between 3-4 pm EST (so West Coast folks can do it during lunch) via Zoom. I will send a Zoom link to paid subscribers on the third Thursday of the month.

What are Office Hours?

It’s a way for us to connect and continue to build community. Everyone is allowed to ask questions about book publishing or issues they might be experiencing in the publishing process.

What Office Hours Are Not:

Office hours are not a consultation, nor are they to be used to dominate the conversation by reading your query letter, publicity plans, etc. The idea is to discuss publishing and ask me anything concerning publicity, marketing, or other aspects of the business you’re curious about.

While we’re here, a reminder of upcoming classes:

PROMOTING YOUR BOOK AFTER THE PUBLICATION DATE:

Have you ever wondered what could be done for your book months or years after it was first released? If the answer is "yes," this session is for you. We’ll discuss what publicity and marketing options are available and which ones will best serve you. DATE: Monday, September 30 TIME: 1 PM EST to 2:30 PM EST WHERE: ZOOM (A recording will be available after the course) COST: $150 REGISTER HERE.

PLATFORM BUILDING FOR AUTHORS AT EVERY STAGE