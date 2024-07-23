Hello!

I’ve decided to add a couple of new classes to Publishing Confidential University that I hope you’ll find helpful. Each class will have recordings available, and each time is EST. Note: The class is LIVE on Zoom on the dates stated below. A recording will be available 24 hours later on EzyCourse with lifetime access.

The classes are for authors who write in ALL GENRES. You don’t have to be published to take a class.

DIY Book Publicity + Marketing: Thursday, August 22, 1 pm-2:30 pm EST

Cost: $150

This class teaches you how to craft a pitch for podcasts, influencers, and more. We will review best practices for authors pitching themselves, effective ways to find contacts, and how to cultivate relationships with people who cover books.

You will also learn about marketing books, what certain marketing activities mean, and the audience they reach.

Whether you are a self-published author or a traditionally published author who wants to participate in the publicity and marketing of your book, this class is for you!

Book Publishing 110: Tuesday, September 10, 1 pm-2:30 PM EST

COST: $100

In this class, I will teach you the basics of the publishing industry, such as:

What happens after a book is acquired?

How editorial meetings can make or break an acquisition.

Indie bookstores vs B&N vs Amazon.

How publishers determine on-sale dates.

Questions you should ask your publisher.

How publishers decide what books should have certain budgets for marketing and publicity.

How first printings are determined.

Paid marketing: what it means and looks like.

How budgets are allocated.

Much more!

NEW SERVICES:

Brand/Digital Audits, Cost: $350

Do you need a branding makeover but don’t know where to start? With this service, I will send you an intake form, review all of your platforms, and write a report on what I think needs adjustment. We will then schedule a 45-minute Zoom meeting to discuss the report.

Substack Strategy Sessions, $500 for two sessions

Do you need help with your Substack, or are you scared to start one? In two 45-minute sessions, we will discuss audience growth, content strategy, monetization, and branding your newsletter (or your newsletter idea).

Note: I keep costs relatively low for classes and some services. Please keep in mind that with me, you are getting someone with three decades of publishing experience and an MBA. My prices are as fair as I can make them without losing money.

As always, thank you for reading Publishing Confidential.