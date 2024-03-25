Hello!

I wanted to update you on what I’ve been working on and announce a limited special offer for Spring.

What’s happening with Publishing Confidential:

I am launching a Publishing Confidential book club in April on bookclubs.com. I will send more information when it is up and running. I am not taking pitches for books to choose, but that might change if this goes well.

What’s happening with Book Therapy:

Book Therapy is becoming a private Facebook group everyone can join. The purpose of it is to discuss books and book publishing. It is *not* the same forum as the Book Therapy threads on Friday that I offer to paid subscribers. The Facebook page will serve as a community where you can learn about new books and talk to each other about your experiences. I will send the link when it launches, which will be soon.

SPECIAL OFFER:

I’ve enjoyed meeting so many of you through the Publishing Confidential AMAs for yearly subscribers, so here’s an offer:

March 25 (today) through March 31: Purchase an annual subscription at a 5% discount and get a 30-minute session to ask me about branding, publicity, marketing, or the publishing process: https://kathleenschmidt.substack.com/593443c2

Restrictions: I cannot review book proposals or query letters for these sessions or create PR proposals.

What to do to claim your AMA: Email me proof of subscription at publishingconfidential@gmail.com

And finally, I AM UP FOR AUCTION! Women’s Media Group is hosting its 50th Anniversary Gala and a silent auction tonight. The good news is you don’t have to attend to bid! All money goes to our educational fund, and there are some great items, including a one-hour consultation with me. Bidding starts at $50 for that. Check out the silent auction list here: WMG Auction Site.

Look for two more newsletters this week!

Kathleen