Hello!
I wanted to update you on what I’ve been working on and announce a limited special offer for Spring.
What’s happening with Publishing Confidential:
I am launching a Publishing Confidential book club in April on bookclubs.com. I will send more information when it is up and running. I am not taking pitches for books to choose, but that might change if this goes well.
What’s happening with Book Therapy:
Book Therapy is becoming a private Facebook group everyone can join. The purpose of it is to discuss books and book publishing. It is *not* the same forum as the Book Therapy threads on Friday that I offer to paid subscribers. The Facebook page will serve as a community where you can learn about new books and talk to each other about your experiences. I will send the link when it launches, which will be soon.
SPECIAL OFFER:
I’ve enjoyed meeting so many of you through the Publishing Confidential AMAs for yearly subscribers, so here’s an offer:
March 25 (today) through March 31: Purchase an annual subscription at a 5% discount and get a 30-minute session to ask me about branding, publicity, marketing, or the publishing process: https://kathleenschmidt.substack.com/593443c2
Restrictions: I cannot review book proposals or query letters for these sessions or create PR proposals.
What to do to claim your AMA: Email me proof of subscription at publishingconfidential@gmail.com
And finally, I AM UP FOR AUCTION! Women’s Media Group is hosting its 50th Anniversary Gala and a silent auction tonight. The good news is you don’t have to attend to bid! All money goes to our educational fund, and there are some great items, including a one-hour consultation with me. Bidding starts at $50 for that. Check out the silent auction list here: WMG Auction Site.
Look for two more newsletters this week!
Kathleen
Hi Kathleen! I'm curious whether your book club might include your take on how the book was sold, positioned, marketed/publicized, etc.-- so not just a normal book club conversation but a behind-the-scenes look or analysis of the same themes you're talking about in the Substack. As an author who debuted in 2020 and who is trying to make smart choices to set up her second book, this would be thrilling to me and unlike anything that exists (at least as far as I know). Let me know if this is your intention!