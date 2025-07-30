Every time I read one of those “How I Get it Done” or “A Day in the Life” pieces, I laugh at how simple each subject makes their days seem. Mine would look something like this:

4 am: I wake up feeling anxious, so I check my bank account. It doesn’t help. I try to do Wordle, get frustrated, and go back to sleep.

6:30 am: I wake up and stare at the ceiling. I wonder what would happen if I defiantly stayed in bed all day. I decide that taking a shower and getting dressed is probably the adult thing to do.

7:30 am: I drive 1.5 miles to Starbucks, order TWO iced venti oatmilk matchas…for myself. When I arrive home, I pour them into a 40 oz Owala cup. If they could infuse matcha into my veins, I’d let them.

8 am: I skim the news, question my career choices, and promptly take my antidepressants. After that, I can look at my calendar for the day. I scroll through Instagram, Substack, and Threads.

9 am: I start wondering why certain people haven’t responded to my emails. Did I do something wrong? DO PEOPLE LIKE ME? I delete all the marketing emails I received overnight except the one from J. Crew about a dress I’ve had my eye on. Do I need it? No. Does it matter? No.

9:20 am: I’m writing this newsletter.

The thing about publicity that I’ve always liked is that no day is alike. I get bored quickly (thanks, ADHD), so working on different projects at the same time is good for me. I like writing pitches and creating strategies. I don’t like pitching, though it is central to my job, so I do it. I’m lucky in that I generate significant publicity for my clients and create some marketing campaigns that get results. However, it has become increasingly challenging to confirm reviews, legacy media interviews, and the like. That doesn’t mean publicists don’t try. We try every hour of every day. We control the things we can, and do our best to pivot when a campaign needs to go in a different direction. None of it is easy. I often fantasize about what it would be like to have a 9-5 job where you do the same thing every day, and when your work is done, that’s it. There is no ambiguity. Book publishing—and especially marketing and publicity—is an industry of ambiguity. It’s frustrating to tell authors I haven’t heard back from the media because sometimes I don’t think they believe me. I’m sure other publicists can relate.

The author and literary agent Eric Smith posted something yesterday on Threads (and Instagram) that stuck with me:

I hope some media people read this so they understand that book publicists aren’t trying to annoy them. We are doing our jobs on behalf of authors and publishers. We are promoting books, some of which will make people feel better, if even for a little while. A response, even if it is a “no,” would help us tremendously. I hope some authors read this so they understand that publicists are not the enemy. We don’t set out to fail books. Directing your anger toward us only makes us feel worse about a job that already sucks our energy. I hope some publishers read this and think about the unrealistic pressure they put on their respective staffs. I hope some of you read this and remember to be softer on yourself.

It’s easy to fall into the comparison trap in the book industry. Sometimes, I look at what my colleagues are working on and wonder why I don’t get those projects. I get too disappointed when I lose out on a project and automatically think I’m a failure. Instead, I should look at all I’ve accomplished in the 2.5 years I’ve been on my own. For authors, I’d say that while it’s nice to make it onto a bestseller list, doing so is not the only form of success. If you can connect with readers in whatever form that may be, you’ve accomplished something. Shoot, you wrote a book! That is something to celebrate, no matter what comes next.

As we head into August, I’m thinking about what I want the fall to look like. I’m turning 53 on August 14, so this is often a time of reflection for me about where my life is and what I can change to serve me better. I don’t know what the answer is yet, but I know books are part of it.

END NOTES:

What I’m Watching: I just binged The Hunting Wives. Holy hell, what WAS that? It was so unhinged. I couldn’t stop watching. Tip: Stick with it past episode 3.

What I’m Reading: My TBR pile is out of control. I’ll report back.

What I’m Listening to: Some people are surprised when I tell them I’m a big fan of Tool. I listen to them quite a bit as I work.