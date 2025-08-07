I was halfway through writing about a different topic when Jane Friedman’s excellent newsletter landed in my inbox. Jane always includes links to great pieces, so I first clicked on this one about “modernizing PR.” Imagine dedicating 30 years to PR and reading this nugget:

I’ve worked in media and communications for over 25 years, and I have no doubt we're seeing an extinction-level threat – that's being accelerated by AI – to every industry that serves as an intermediary. Large agencies in marketing, advertising, media buying, and management consulting are all facing a kill-or-be-killed moment. But one industry is already cooked: public relations. For decades, PR operated in a relatively stable media environment. Influence was concentrated. If you landed coverage in The New York Times, CNN, and a few key trade outlets, you could assume your message reached your customers, employees, investors, and regulators. It was a game of managing relationships with a few powerful institutions. Today, influence is fractured, ambient, and often invisible to those still clinging to legacy distribution models. AI will accelerate that fragmentation. The channels of mass distribution are losing their power, while truly influential voices are self-selecting into smaller, more engaged communities. Peak social is over. Engagement is now the premium KPI, and influence is defined by who you reach — not how many. This runs counter to how most of the PR industry is constructed.

The drama! The piece was written by Adam Mendelsohn, whose communications firm Upland Workshop played a role in starting new media outlets Puck and LeBron James’ SpringHill Company. While I don’t disagree with Mendelsohn about the fragmentation of influence, I can’t help but think this piece was self-serving. Anyone who has worked in PR for the past five years already knows engagement is a premium KPI (Key Performance Indicator), and that it’s about who you reach, not how many you reach.

Mendelsohn goes on:

Now, serious legacy media like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal will remain essential. In fact, as AI accelerates the commodification of information, the most innovative of these institutions may become even more impactful. No doubt a significant story from legacy media will cut through the AI slop, but the era of their influence being so concentrated and systemic is forever changed — and the value of their gatekeepers continues to decline. Consider what a CEO faces today when navigating a major announcement or crisis. Highly influential outlets like Puck, Axios, The Free Press, The Information, and Semafor are must-reads for industry insiders. Top Substack writers like Emily Sundberg and Eric Newcomer wield real power and they, along with all the other great creators on Substack, are just getting started. Niche podcasts are essential. Emerging news brands like TBPN and MeidasTouch operate dynamic hybrid models across social, audio, and YouTube.

“Highly influential outlets like Puck…” You mean, as in Puck, the outlet whose launch you handled? I agree that some of the outlets he named are great reads for publicists, but I can also do my job without reading them. Most publicists already know that niche podcasts are essential and that we must pay attention to Substack. What I don’t gather from this piece is actual proof that the PR industry is in collapse. Yes, there have been layoffs, and there will be more. However, PR is a relationship business, and last time I checked, there were still plenty of writers, editors, hosts, and producers with whom to communicate.

The next link I clicked on in Jane’s newsletter was this one. I’ve seen a few newsletters focus on the economics of writing a book, but this one, by Atlantic writer Helen Lewis, solely focused on book publicity. Her book, The Genius Myth: A Curious History of a Dangerous Idea, was published in June of this year, and, from what I gathered reading her dispatch, it has not sold well despite the author having done a good amount of publicity, a newsletter with 29K subscribers, and social media promotion. I am going to write something with the caveat that I am in no way being facetious: You really have to want to read a book about genius to want to spend $25 on it. It’s not that the publicity didn’t work; it’s that the topic didn’t. No author likes to hear that, so it isn’t stated that much in the publishing industry, but it’s true.

Lewis’ newsletter linked to this one by writer Caroline Crampton about why she is done with social media. Her book, A Body Made of Glass: A Cultural History of Hypochondria, was released in hardcover in 2024, and in paperback this past March. It was reviewed in The New York Times and The New Yorker, and the author was interviewed on Fresh Air. Similar to Helen Lewis, this suggests that someone really must want to read about the history of hypochondria to spend money on the book. The publicity was there; the interest from readers was not. It’s fine to quit social media because you don’t feel comfortable being on a platform—I’ve written about using digital surrogates in these cases—but that won’t work for all authors. I appreciate that Lewis mentioned the topic of her book is a hard sell, and that the social media algorithm didn’t pick it up. If I had been the publisher/publicist/editor, I would’ve told the author that this isn’t a topic people on social media are necessarily looking for and explored alternative marketing strategies.

The panic in the air about book publicity shouldn’t only focus on the media. It should also focus on what nonfiction people are writing. I can probably get a good idea about the history of hypochondria from Claude, ChatGPT, or Google’s AI Mode. I could also learn a lot about the myth of genius the same way. Agents, editors, and publishers need to consider this when acquiring nonfiction: If someone can read about it for free using AI, why would they buy the book?

As for the PR industry, it is alive and well, and publicists are adapting. Most of us are having this kind of summer, though:

ONE COOL THING:

The Captain's Dinner Official Substack

The Captain’s Dinner Official Substack is a companion newsletter to Captain’s Dinner, Adam Cohen’s forthcoming book about the 1884 shipwreck of the yacht Mignonette, the shocking decision of three marooned sailors to kill and eat their cabin boy, and the sensational trial that shaped the way societies think about the needs of the many outweighing the needs of the few. Captain’s Dinner hits shelves on November 18, 2025.

The first post is a conversation between Adrienne Westenfeld and Emily St. James, exploring why we're so obsessed with cannibalism—from ancient literature to modern horror, the psychology of the ultimate taboo, and why human flesh makes terrible survival food.

During the next four months, The Captain's Dinner Official Substack will serialize the book in four parts and publish several immersive features about the world around the case -- from a cannibalism content roundup to a "What would you do?" roundtable, to interviews with ethics professors and a survival expert on not becoming someone's lunch.

END NOTES:

What I’m Watching: One of my BFFs told me to watch Abducted in Plain Sight on Netflix because of how crazy it is. She wasn’t kidding. The story is BONKERS. From the parents to the neighbor to the kid, it’s just A LOT. Go watch it.

What I’m Listening To: There’s a wonderful TikTok account grandad_sings, where a nice older British man named Edwin sings covers. His cover of The Scientist by Coldplay will make you weep.

What I’m Reading: I just got my copy of Tart: Misadventures of an Anonymous Chef and can’t wait to start it.