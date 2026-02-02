Hi Everyone,

Thanks so much for your kind words about my previous newsletter. It means a lot during a fraught time. I’m not sure that I’ll be able to squeeze out a full newsletter this week. My daughter’s 18th birthday is Wednesday, and then we are leaving for Newport, RI, to attend the Accepted Nursing Students Day at the college where she committed. It was a pretty easy choice: the school is on the coast, and, well, Newport is stunning.

My new MA class begins this week: Modern British Literature, and I am in week two of teaching undergrads Writing for Public Relations. Our first in-person class is tonight.

Lots of people like to tell me how busy I must be, but honestly, I function best with less free time, because it keeps my brain from saying, “Hey, you need to be depressed right now.” I feel privileged to have all the opportunities I do, and I don’t take on more than I can handle.

So, what is this newsletter about? The first Publishing Confidential Cohort is going so well that I am doing it again, starting in March. Here are the details:

The What: A 6-week course that meets on Wednesday evenings, where I teach authors about marketing, publicity, and the publishing process. Every registered and paid student receives a spot in the cohort and a 45-minute consultation with me. I also teach you how to pitch your book for events and interviews (especially podcasts).

The Where: All sessions are on Zoom. They are recorded, and a link with the recording and slides is sent to all authors the day after class. The group is truly a great community.

The Cost: $350 (a bargain)

Sign Up: Please use this Google Form to sign up. Once you sign up, I will send you an invoice that MUST BE PAID upon receipt, so I know who is definitely taking the class, and how many spots I can continue to offer before it is at capacity. I like to cap it at 40 people, on a first-come, first-served basis. Once you pay, your spot is secured.

Need More Convincing? The dates for this cohort are 3/5, 3/11, 3/18, 4/1, 4/8, and 4/15, 7:30-9pm EASTERN. If you miss a class, not to worry, because you will receive the recording and can always ask me questions. The complete syllabus is here.

We have a great group right now, and I feel it has created a community for some writers.

Feel free to pass this along to anyone you think might be interested.

Thanks!

—Kathleen