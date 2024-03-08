I don’t know about you, but I am ready to change the clocks this weekend. I am fine with losing an hour of sleep if it means more daylight.

I’m launching a new Publishing Confidential University course today. It’s called Book Publicity 101, and you will learn:

The ins and outs of book publicity.

How to best work with your in-house publicity and marketing teams.

How are publicity and marketing alike? How do they differ?

What should you consider if you’re thinking about hiring a freelance publicist?

How publicity budgets work inside publishing companies.

And more.

There will be a Q&A after the presentation.

DATE: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

TIME: 1 PM-2:30 PM EASTERN

FORMAT: ZOOM, with a replay posted on the site 24 hours after the live presentation.

COST: $50

REGISTER HERE