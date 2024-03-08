Publishing Confidential University: Book Publicity 101
A new course is coming in April
I don’t know about you, but I am ready to change the clocks this weekend. I am fine with losing an hour of sleep if it means more daylight.
I’m launching a new Publishing Confidential University course today. It’s called Book Publicity 101, and you will learn:
The ins and outs of book publicity.
How to best work with your in-house publicity and marketing teams.
How are publicity and marketing alike? How do they differ?
What should you consider if you’re thinking about hiring a freelance publicist?
How publicity budgets work inside publishing companies.
And more.
There will be a Q&A after the presentation.
DATE: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10
TIME: 1 PM-2:30 PM EASTERN
FORMAT: ZOOM, with a replay posted on the site 24 hours after the live presentation.
COST: $50
REGISTER HERE