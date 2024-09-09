Hello!

I’ve considered what courses would best serve you this fall, and I have two to offer.

PROMOTING YOUR BOOK AFTER THE PUBLICATION DATE:

Have you ever wondered what could be done for your book months or years after it was first released? If the answer is "yes," this session is for you. We’ll discuss what publicity and marketing options are available and which ones will best serve you.

DATE: Monday, September 30

TIME: 1 PM EST to 2:30 PM EST

WHERE: ZOOM (A recording will be available after the course)

COST: $150

REGISTER HERE.

PLATFORM BUILDING FOR AUTHORS AT EVERY STAGE

Do you need help building, maintaining, or expanding your platform? In this session, we’ll discuss the nuts and bolts of creating a platform on and off social media. Remember, a platform can mean speaking engagements, book festivals, etc. This course is for authors at ANY stage of the publishing process (so yes, even if you are querying agents).

DATE: Friday, October 18

TIME: 1 PM EST to 2:30 EST

WHERE: ZOOM (A recording will be available after the course)

COST: $150

REGISTER HERE.

As always, thank you to those of you who enroll! I look forward to teaching you.

-Kathleen