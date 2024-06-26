Hello and Happy Summer!

First, I want to say a hearty thanks to all new paid subscribers. The more of you there are, the more time I can spend on quality content for you. Secondly, I have a new course to offer as part of Publishing Confidential University’s Summer School (for the record, I never attended summer school until I wanted to take extra classes during my undergrad years).

On July 11 at 1pm, I will be leading a 90-minute class that delves into the art of author branding. This course is a unique opportunity to learn the strategies and techniques for crafting, amplifying, and maintaining your author brand, both before and after your book’s publication!

WHO IS THIS FOR: Everyone

COST: $150

WHY SO EXPENSIVE: I put a lot of care and time into my classes, and I will save you money in the long run by teaching you things you can do independently.

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN INCLUDES:

How to create an author brand (everyone has one).

How to present yourself online in a way that aligns with your work as an author.

Amplifying your author brand by yourself and with the help of digital surrogates.

Understanding your brand guardrails.

How to manage your author brand while querying or when your agent has your book on submission.

Maintaining your author brand through all stages of the publication process.

Dos and Don’ts of author branding.

HOW TO ENROLL: Enrolling in the course is now easier than ever. I've transitioned from Thinkific to the more user-friendly Ezycourse. Simply click here to register and secure your spot in the class.

FORMAT: A live Zoom with time for questions at the end.

This is the ONLY class I am offering this summer. I am unsure what additional classes will look like in the fall. If you want to learn about author branding, sign up for this course. I promise you will learn a lot!

Thank you for your support!

-Kathleen