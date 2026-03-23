Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Teresa 何 Robeson's avatar
Teresa 何 Robeson
13h

Omg re your trip to ER. I hope you're feeling so much better and are well on the way to full recovery.

Thank you for your thoughts on the SHY GIRL thing while recuperating. I seriously despair about a career in publishing on a daily basis.

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1 reply by Kathleen Schmidt
Victoria Curran's avatar
Victoria Curran
12h

I think it only takes one AI book for an editor to understand how to flag AI, I say, as a now older-but-wiser editor who survived an AI book...BEFORE I started adding "use of AI" to my checklist questionnaire before going to contract.

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