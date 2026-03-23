Hi Everyone,

Apologies for not sending out the Book Therapy email on Friday. I had a health crisis. I went to the dentist last Tuesday to have stitches removed from a molar extraction, where they immediately diagnosed me with Shingles in my mouth. After two days on an anti-viral medication, I passed out in my bathroom on Friday and ended up at the ER with a bacterial infection that entered my bloodstream. I am home on the mend and on medication. During my time in the ER, I kept thinking, “They should really do an episode about this on The Pitt.” The fact that the ER was backed up and they had to add beds in the lobby, which made it even more of a made-for-prestige-TV moment.

I had no idea what was happening in the world until last night when I skimmed The New York Times. The first article I saw was about ‘Shy Girl’ being pulled by Hachette, so here we are.

I use AI at times to help run my business. It is far more efficient to have an AI platform create spreadsheets and invoices than to pay for QuickBooks and all that jazz. What do you think QuickBooks uses to do tasks? AI. When I was in my MBA program, I took a class that taught us the back end of AI, which opened my eyes to just how long it has been around: at least 30 years. What has changed is that the masses now have access to something that, until a couple of years ago, was used only by a certain swath of professionals. We now have enormous data centers being built in towns like this one in Mississippi, where people are losing sleep, and children are getting sick. Sidenote: This particular data center was built by Elon Musk. Color me not surprised.

While I am not firmly opposed to AI because almost every software program uses it (especially all those databases PR people use), I am worried that AI passing as original work will hurt publishing more than it already has. Last week, Bowker reported that a staggering four million books were published in 2025. 3.5 million of those books were self-published. Don’t get me wrong, I am not at all opposed to people self-publishing their books, but I have to wonder how many titles in that figure were written with the “help” of AI, since there are no guardrails to prevent it.

This brings us to the case of ‘Shy Girl’ by Mia Ballard. Increasingly, traditional publishers are looking to acquire self-published books that perform extraordinarily well. This was the case with ‘Shy Girl’, though it is unclear how many copies of the self-published version sold. The New York Times reported that before the book was pulled in the UK, it had sold 1800 copies. However, it also had over 3,900 reviews on Goodreads, averaging 3.52 stars. That’s a pretty high rating for a book allegedly written by AI, even if a few comments mentioned that it was “AI slop.”

One big question I am left with is: what kind of vetting do self-published books undergo at publishing houses to ensure the writing is original? I’m familiar enough with AI-style writing that I can pick up on it quickly, as I do in my current MA program. I can tell immediately if one of my classmates used AI to write a response to a discussion post. The writing is bland, overly complimentary, and (surprise) almost robotic. It is neither textured nor thoughtful, and it has nothing to do with em dashes (justice for the em dash!). I have to wonder whether editors are being trained to detect AI. If they aren’t, they should be.

My second issue is that if this trend continues, traditional publishing scouts self-published work so they can acquire it as a “sure thing,” writers who spend years on their craft and suffer hundreds of rejections are excluded from having their work published. And trust me, some immensely talented people are not getting book deals because editors want proof positive that someone will pay for their work. That is not a sustainable business model in the age of AI, and ‘Shy Girl’ is a cautionary tale. This is also not to say that there aren’t great self- and hybrid-published books (I have, and am, working on some of them).

Then there is this: A lot of people allegedly read ‘Shy Girl’ in its self-published form. What does that say about the consumer? We already know that many people prefer a juicy, quick read—just look at the bestseller lists (that em dash was placed by a human, btw). This is not to dunk on anyone’s taste. I am a sucker for a quick romance read, many of which are self-published. What I am pointing out is that readers' overall sentiment is: give it to me fast and fun. An example of the exception is a book like ‘Theo of Golden’, which was self-published, and is beautifully written and original. It is worrisome to me that diamonds in the rough like ‘Theo of Golden’ will become harder to pluck out of the self-published mix because there is an avalanche of books—3.5 million to be exact—to choose from. How will the great self-published books stand out? That is yet to be determined.

My ideal publishing model accepts all paths: traditional, self-publishing, and hybrid. When “authors” decide to employ AI and claim the writing as their own, they not only hurt their careers, but the publishing industry writ large. A healthy dose of skepticism is never a bad thing, but an industry full of cynics will lead nowhere.

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What I’m Reading: MY MEDICAL CHART

What I’m Listening To: I’m in an alternative Brit rock phase. Lots of The Smiths, Stone Roses, etc.

A Funny Thing: As you know, I have been obsessed with Coach book charms, which made a big splash and then kind of disappeared. I do think it’s a great idea for authors to consider making cool purse charms, perhaps made with resin, as swag. Anyway, here are my thoughts about the Coach book charms in the Indian Express (which, if you know anything about the Indian Express, means it is everywhere):