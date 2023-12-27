This week was supposed to be different: I had plans with friends and family. I was going to get organized for the new year. I was going to catch up on some work. I started feeling unwell on Christmas Eve, but wrote it off as exhaustion and stress. Then, at a large family gathering on Christmas Day, I felt worse as the day wore on. Again, I thought: “I pushed myself really hard leading up to the holidays. This is exhaustion.” I excused myself and went home to bed.

When I woke up yesterday morning, I knew. I’ve had sinus infections, bronchitis, and pneumonia. It felt different, so I dragged myself to urgent care and tested positive for Covid. I had avoided it for almost four years, and cried when the doctor delivered the news. I’m on proper medication, which is helping, but I’m flat out exhausted. I have the chills, aches, headache, and no appetite. My 15yo daughter also tested positive, so I’m more worried about her (she’s okay).

What I’m struggling with is how to rest. I’ve never been good at being idle. My mind is the keeper of family finances, business obligations, family schedules, appointments, and thoughts of when-is-my-house-going-to-get-cleaned. Then there are my clients, who I constantly think about. You get the picture. I keep “doing” because I don’t know how to stop. I texted a dear friend today who said, “Rest. This is the one time you’re truly off the hook.” But is it?

I’ve always preached to new moms that the dishes and laundry aren’t going anywhere, so don’t fret about that stuff. I’ve told friends that the world will not end if something doesn’t get done today. When I led large staffs at publishing houses and someone would inevitably cry in my office, I’d gently remind them that it’s just books and that we are not working in an ER. Why, then, is it so hard for me to take my own advice?

If I had to guess, I’d say it’s because I feel like I’m always making up for lost time. When I experienced my worst depressive episode in 2018, it was as if I were in a coma. I don’t recall much from that period, but I know I stayed in my bedroom away from people who loved me because I had hit rock bottom. I’m crying as I write this because I’m still working on forgiving myself for something I couldn’t control. I’m crying because I wish so badly that I could show myself the grace I tell others to give themselves. I’m crying because I want people to know that I care so much about the work they trust me with but need time to recover. And maybe I’m also crying because our days are precious and I want to slow down but don’t know how.

I often think about those less fortunate. I do all I can to make positive impacts where I can. My nature is to take care of people (and my dogs). I always want to make sure everyone else is okay. When you’re like me, you forget to put the oxygen mask on yourself first, which can come at a cost. You’re willing to pay it because you’d feel worse knowing others hurt. I suppose that makes me an empath.

Self-care is important because without it, we can’t inhabit ourselves in a healthy way. Intellectually, I know this. Realistically, it’s hard for me to do.

I’m going to try to rest. I’d love to hear from you in the comments about what rest means to you and where you find it.

-Kathleen

P.S. If you want to be amazed with some good music, Google T-Pain On Top of the Covers. I’m still stunned. Then Google Teddy Swims + Kelly Clarkson “Lose Control.”

So good.