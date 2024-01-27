Subscribers,

To celebrate the first anniversary of my company, if you purchase a $70 yearly subscription today, you can book a 30-minute Ask Me Anything session. You will also receive 5% off the price. CLICK HERE: OFFER

Terms: After you purchase your yearly subscription, email me at publishingconfidential@gmail.com, and I will send you a link to schedule a session.

Limits: I can’t review book proposals or query letters beforehand, so unfortunately, that isn’t something included in this deal. It is, however, a service I offer, and you can inquire about it by emailing kathleen@kmspr.com.

We can talk about publicity plans, general publishing questions, marketing plans, and anything else on your mind regarding book publishing. This deal expires tomorrow morning.

Remember, paid subscribers receive an extra weekly newsletter plus access to Book Therapt Fridays! More features to come.

Thanks!

Kathleen