While drinking my coffee this morning, I thought, “I wish I were the type of person who didn’t feel bad about myself 90% of the time.” Looking in from the outside, I’m sure this confuses some. On paper, I am someone who looks like they have a great life: a thriving business and newsletter, an MBA, a healthy/happy family, a new house, and two cute puppies. People don’t see that I sometimes drown in self-doubt and hate disappointing people because it always feels like everything I do should be perfect. A part of me thinks that because I write this newsletter, I need to set higher standards for myself. If you know anything about perfectionism, you know this is an exhausting cycle because “perfect” doesn’t exist. When I get too deep into my head about things, I feel like I am not good enough, and depression sets in. Once that happens, it’s easy to feel like maybe I shouldn’t be here anymore. I am lucky to have a great therapist and familial support. I have access to medication and friends who love me. Such is not the case for many people.

When darkness embraces us, it is hard to reach out. We tend to isolate and think no one else cares. I am writing this to let you know that I care. September is Suicide Prevention Month, which, in reality, should be every month. I’ve previously written about my mental health struggles and how I manage them. It’s a daily fight. Some days, I can take on the world; other days, I’d rather hide from it. When you feel this way, you must show up for yourself and lean on people who will listen. I will always listen.

I am also writing this to encourage you to check on a friend or family member—especially the ones who seem “fine.” Often, those are the people who need you the most. It costs nothing to send a text or email to show you care. As a society, we need to do more of that.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text:

With Love,

Kathleen