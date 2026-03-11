Social Media in 2026 + Other Tidbits
Engagement is the name of the game
Hello!
I’ve returned from AWP, which was fun and interesting. It was so nice to meet some of you, and to those I missed, I apologize. It got hectic.
Admittedly, between daylight saving, work, and having a molar extracted last night, I’m not in any shape to write a full newsletter. Instead, I decided to share some links for you to explore.
Social Media in 2026: Social media management tool Buffer published a comprehensive look at how some platforms are performing and what works best for each. Hint: Engagement is key. This is something publishing people should read, too. Having followers is one thing, but engagement and views is quite another. LINK
S&S Appointed a New CEO: It’s hard to say what a former Amazon executive will do to a legacy publisher, but I’m guessing tightening things up and examining metrics are at the top of the list. GIFT LINK
Bloomberg Covers Patterson: I thought this profile of James Patterson by Bloomberg was pretty good…and very telling. GIFT LINK
The Skimm Started a Book Club: If you have a paid Skimm+ subscription, you can participate in The Skimm Book Club. LINK
Book Banning News: This is ridiculous—and dangerous. LINK
Fergie Can’t Find a Publisher for Her Book: I bet someone will buy it, but not for $2M. I also wonder who the audience is? I can think of two publishers that would acquire it for a discounted price. LINK
Amy Griffith’s Book, The Tell, is Becoming Less Believable Every Day: A former classmate is suing her. This is your occasional reminder that publishers do not employ fact-checkers. NYT Gift Link
A Weird Piece in Forbes: I hate to tell them this, but women have been reshaping publishing for a long time. LINK
A Cautionary Tale: This is a pretty simple breakdown of the types of publishers. LINK
What Do Film & TV Agents Want? This Deadline piece about The London Book Fair gives you a hint: LINK
WHERE I’VE BEEN:
The Times of London: This piece makes my 20s sound way more glam than they actually were. The 90s were fun. LINK
She Writes: I answered some questions about Substack. LINK
NPR’s All Things Considered: I talked about book reviews. And yes, I made my family sit in the living room to listen. LINK
WritersCast: Podcast interview. LINK
The Book Marketing Action Podcast: Interview about bestseller lists. LINK
END NOTES:
What I’m Reading: I just finished Strangers by Belle Burden. I wanted more from the writing. It didn’t evoke any emotion from me. Burden is a solid writer, but I felt there should have been more showing, less telling.
What I’m Listening To: I’m late to it, but I’m listening to the audiobook of How To Lose Your Mother by Molly Jong Fast. Molly is a TERRIFIC narrator. I feel like she is on speaker phone as I drive.
What I’m Watching: There are so many things I want to watch: DTF St. Louis, Vladimir, and Rooster are just a few. I started Paradise, Season 2—so far, so good. Two things I’m looking forward to: The return of Friends and Neighbors on Apple, and the premiere of Margo’s Got Money Troubles on Apple. The latter is a book I loved, so I’m curious about the screen adaptation.
AN EVENT:
As some of you know, I am on the board of Women’s Media Group. A cool event is coming up in NYC:
Details/Registration can be found here.
Use the code WMGPARTNER to get a special rate of $20. It's going to be an uplifting evening with a packed panel of pros talking about togetherness, community, and connection. And there will be wine, cheese, and networking.
Really enjoyed the She Writes article. I always appreciate how laser focused you are on informing writers about the publishing industry. This seems to come through everywhere you show up. Way to be on brand!
I just registered for the event in NYC. Thanks for sharing the code!