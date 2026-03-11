Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Joy Archer's avatar
Joy Archer
1d

Really enjoyed the She Writes article. I always appreciate how laser focused you are on informing writers about the publishing industry. This seems to come through everywhere you show up. Way to be on brand!

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Frances's avatar
Frances
2d

I just registered for the event in NYC. Thanks for sharing the code!

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