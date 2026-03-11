Hello!

I’ve returned from AWP, which was fun and interesting. It was so nice to meet some of you, and to those I missed, I apologize. It got hectic.

Admittedly, between daylight saving, work, and having a molar extracted last night, I’m not in any shape to write a full newsletter. Instead, I decided to share some links for you to explore.

Social Media in 2026: Social media management tool Buffer published a comprehensive look at how some platforms are performing and what works best for each. Hint: Engagement is key. This is something publishing people should read, too. Having followers is one thing, but engagement and views is quite another. LINK

S&S Appointed a New CEO: It’s hard to say what a former Amazon executive will do to a legacy publisher, but I’m guessing tightening things up and examining metrics are at the top of the list. GIFT LINK

Bloomberg Covers Patterson: I thought this profile of James Patterson by Bloomberg was pretty good…and very telling. GIFT LINK

The Skimm Started a Book Club: If you have a paid Skimm+ subscription, you can participate in The Skimm Book Club. LINK

Book Banning News: This is ridiculous—and dangerous. LINK

Fergie Can’t Find a Publisher for Her Book: I bet someone will buy it, but not for $2M. I also wonder who the audience is? I can think of two publishers that would acquire it for a discounted price. LINK

Amy Griffith’s Book, The Tell, is Becoming Less Believable Every Day: A former classmate is suing her. This is your occasional reminder that publishers do not employ fact-checkers. NYT Gift Link

A Weird Piece in Forbes: I hate to tell them this, but women have been reshaping publishing for a long time. LINK

A Cautionary Tale: This is a pretty simple breakdown of the types of publishers. LINK

What Do Film & TV Agents Want? This Deadline piece about The London Book Fair gives you a hint: LINK

WHERE I’VE BEEN:

The Times of London: This piece makes my 20s sound way more glam than they actually were. The 90s were fun. LINK

She Writes: I answered some questions about Substack. LINK

NPR’s All Things Considered: I talked about book reviews. And yes, I made my family sit in the living room to listen. LINK

WritersCast: Podcast interview. LINK

The Book Marketing Action Podcast: Interview about bestseller lists. LINK

END NOTES:

What I’m Reading: I just finished Strangers by Belle Burden. I wanted more from the writing. It didn’t evoke any emotion from me. Burden is a solid writer, but I felt there should have been more showing, less telling.

What I’m Listening To: I’m late to it, but I’m listening to the audiobook of How To Lose Your Mother by Molly Jong Fast. Molly is a TERRIFIC narrator. I feel like she is on speaker phone as I drive.

What I’m Watching: There are so many things I want to watch: DTF St. Louis, Vladimir, and Rooster are just a few. I started Paradise, Season 2—so far, so good. Two things I’m looking forward to: The return of Friends and Neighbors on Apple, and the premiere of Margo’s Got Money Troubles on Apple. The latter is a book I loved, so I’m curious about the screen adaptation.

AN EVENT:

As some of you know, I am on the board of Women’s Media Group. A cool event is coming up in NYC:

Details/Registration can be found here.

Use the code WMGPARTNER to get a special rate of $20. It's going to be an uplifting evening with a packed panel of pros talking about togetherness, community, and connection. And there will be wine, cheese, and networking.