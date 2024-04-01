Hello!

I have two newsletters coming this week:

The FREE edition will dissect the 4/7 NYT Bestseller List (just focusing on adult hardcover fiction + nonfiction).

The PAID edition will discuss digital surrogates: who they are, how to find them, and what to ask them.

TODAY I HAVE ONE SPECIAL OFFER—THE ONLY ONE FOR APRIL:

A digital audit is when someone like me looks at your website(s), social media platforms, newsletter, and LinkedIn and gives you a report on what to change and how to do it.

If you purchase a FOUNDING MEMBERSHIP TODAY—AND ONLY TODAY, you will receive a digital audit from me. Here is how it works. Upgrade to a founding membership ($150), email the confirmation to publishingconfidential@gmail.com, and I will send you a short form to complete. The form will ask simple questions about your website/social media, etc. After you complete it, I will perform a digital audit and send a short report back to you within two weeks. This offer does not include a Zoom call.

IMPORTANT, PLEASE READ THIS CAREFULLY:

Restrictions: This offer is only valid for new founding members who upgraded from free to paid subscribers. It is NOT valid if you already have a paid subscription. There will be other offers down the road for paid subscribers. This offer ends at Midnight EST TONIGHT, APRIL 1.

BENEFITS OF BECOMING A PAID SUBSCRIBER: