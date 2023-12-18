I am in the holiday spirit, so for today ONLY, you can buy a founding membership + a personal 30-minute AMA session with me for $75.00. You can upgrade by going to the paid plans and choosing the Founding Member subscription plan. The offer is only good until Midnight EST tonight, December 18.

After you upgrade, please visit my calendar to schedule your 30 minutes. I have to add some perimeters:

This session lets you ask about book publishing, marketing, and publicity. I cannot assess query letters or book proposals for these sessions, but you can share your book idea with me for feedback.

I’m closed for sessions until the new year, so please schedule it for January and beyond.

Please have your questions ready at the start of our session. If there is anything you’d like me to look at ahead of time (social media platforms, website, your Substack), please email me: publishingconfidential@gmail.com

Ready, set, go!

I also have a fabulous discount code for you. Bijoux + Spice, my favorite jewelry brand, offers 15% off Publishing Confidential subscribers until December 31. Use code BOOKSNBIJOUX at checkout. Here is the website.

Happy Shopping!

Kathleen