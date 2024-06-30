I’m currently in Sarasota, FL, for some much-needed R&R and a family event (yes, the two things can coexist). As of right now, I don’t plan on sending another newsletter until the 4th of July holiday is over. This week is one of the quietest in book publishing.

Before I get to this week’s links, here’s another PSA about my author branding course:

I'm teaching an author branding class on July 11, at 1 pm EST. You can find out more here. I wanted to expand on what’s included: the class is live on Zoom, and registrants will have lifetime access to the recording. This class is also for ALL authors: fiction, nonfiction, published and unpublished. It is also for publishing people who want to upskill in branding. Not bad for $150!

And now, this week’s links. First up, some publishing x brand collaborations,

Lingua Franca, the purveyor of personalized sweatshirts and sweaters, has collaborated with Reese’s Book Club for this cute collection. The pairing makes sense, but it’s not cheap.

Simon & Schuster partnered with Print Fresh, my favorite pajama brand, to launch a book club. You can read about it here. I am curious if this has increased sales of their chosen book(s). I recently discovered Print Fresh through a size-inclusive influencer I follow on Instagram and splurged on a few things. Their pajamas are high quality and worth the cost, but they market to a particular demographic. My favorite thing about them, besides the soft cotton they use, is their size inclusivity.

Links of interest: