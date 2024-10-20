Sunday Links
I hope you’re enjoying the weekend. My MA program in English/Nonfiction Writing started this week, and I am proud to say I completed all three of my assignments early (I have evolved since my MBA program).
Today is tough for me, as it is the 22nd anniversary of when I suddenly lost my dad. I miss him daily, but I know he’s happy that the Yankees made it to the World Series!
And now, for some links.
Things I Read:
The publishing industry needs to calm down (see what I did there) about Taylor Swift publishing her Eras Tour book. It does not spell trouble for the industry, as Business Insider would have you think. It is a piece of merch produced by Taylor Swift and her team, not a self-publishing venture!
While I understand the disappointment in publishers’ decisions to publish children’s books “penned” by celebrities, let’s also remember book publishing is a business. The Guardian
