Hello Confidantes,

Apologies for this feature being so irregular lately. I’m closing on a new house tomorrow (yay!), and packing has been a beast (boo!). It’s all very exciting, and I can’t wait to settle into the new place.

This edition is going to all subscribers so they can see what paid subscribers usually receive every Sunday.

Here are some links of interest:

Forbes has a list of psychological thrillers that will bend your mind.

Outside magazine compiled a list of adventure memoirs.

Popular Science explains why physical books rule.

The New York Times has a long read about the collapse of RWA (Romance Writers of America). Here’s a gift link.

I really want to read this book.

Stuff I liked:

This bag is expensive, but Cuyana is a great brand. I have a tote from them.

I just bought these Birkenstock wedges for fall. You can’t beat the price.

This J. Crew dress is so good. I’m waiting for it to go on sale.

I never considered Anthropologie for extended sizes, but I have this dress and it’s very flattering. The cut is perfect.

And finally, my fave jewelry brand Bijoux & Spice launched a Roma Collection this week, and everything is perfection.

Have a great Sunday!