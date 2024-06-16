This week is a little light with links because I am in the midst of a bunch of things. This is going to all subscribers so people can see one of the perks of upgrading to paid. Let’s dive in:

Publishing stories:

The Guardian has a story about authors hiring outside publicists and marketers. I don’t disagree. I receive a number of inquiries every week.

The Economist conducted their own investigation on The NY Times bestseller list. Is it biased? Read the story! Full disclosure: I spoke to the reporter on background for it.

LitHub argues that books should have full credit pages. I disagree. My name has been in the acknowledgements of countless books, and I’ve received threatening messages more than once. Sometimes anonymity is not a bad thing.

