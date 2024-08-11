Hello!

I’ve fully moved into the new house. We started unpacking, and I think I disliked it more than packing. On the positive side, I am downsizing more than I did while packing. On the negative side, it has not helped the carpal tunnel/pinched nerve flare-up I’ve been experiencing. I’m seeing an orthopedic doctor on Tuesday. It seems appropriate since I turn 52 on Wednesday. (Read: I am getting old)

Before we get to this week’s links, some housekeeping:

CLASSES I AM OFFERING:

DIY Book Publicity + Marketing: Thursday, August 22, 1 pm-2:30 pm EST Cost: $150 This class teaches you how to craft a pitch for podcasts, influencers, and more. We will review best practices for authors pitching themselves, effective ways to find contacts, and how to cultivate relationships with people who cover books. You will also learn about marketing books, what certain marketing activities mean, and the audience they reach. Whether you are a self-published author or a traditionally published author who wants to participate in the publicity and marketing of your book, this class is for you! REGISTER HERE. Book Publishing 110: Tuesday, September 10, 1 pm-2:30 PM EST COST: $100 In this class, I will teach you the basics of the publishing industry, such as:

What happens after a book is acquired?

How editorial meetings can make or break an acquisition.

Indie bookstores vs B&N vs Amazon.

How publishers determine on-sale dates.

Questions you should ask your publisher.

How publishers decide what books should have certain budgets for marketing and publicity.

How first printings are determined.

Paid marketing: what it means and looks like.

How budgets are allocated.

Much more!

And now, links to articles I read:

Book Riot has a great list of books about publishing and writing.

Time magazine makes a case to consider romance as literature.