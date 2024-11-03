Welcome to the Sunday edition of Publishing Confidential. I don’t know about you, but Daylight Savings Time messes up my body clock. I won’t know what time it is for at least two weeks.

As we head into election week (I say “week” because I don’t think we will have 100% of votes counted by November 6), I am anxious but hopeful. Please vote. Also, please take care of yourself.

Things I Read:

Esquire has some of the best book/publishing coverage around. Here’s their list of the best books of Fall 2024.

Sloane Crosley wrote about Dorothy Parker and the art of the literary takedown for The New Yorker.

The AP wrote about Jodi Picoult's book Nineteen Minutes being America’s most banned book. I was one of the publicists for the book (and one of Jodi’s publicists for a few years). It never ceases to infuriate me that Jodi’s books are banned.