I hope you are enjoying the weekend! As you know, I am back in grad school, so I have two papers to write today. I’m halfway through Marjorie Morningstar by Herman Wouk, which I love so far (I’m reading it for my current class). That’s the thing about assigned reading I always loved: the opportunity to read something I otherwise wouldn’t have read.
And now, the links:
Things I Read:
This piece in Lit Hub about the rise of print-on-demand books is troubling but unsurprising. POD means publishers print a book as orders come in rather than an entire print run. It can also provide a quick solution to replenishing stock.
I was quoted in this Esquire piece about the political book machine. True story: I have worked on books during election cycles since 1996. God, I am old.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Publishing Confidential to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.