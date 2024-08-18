I hope you are all having a lovely weekend. We are truly in the quietest time of year in publishing (though I can confirm that publicity and marketing staff are crazy busy). I’m a little sad that summer is ending, but if I’m being honest, I love autumn. I love it so much that I am returning to being a brunette on September 3. A big change! More on that in an upcoming newsletter.

Before I get to the links, don’t forget there is a class on DIY publicity this week:

DIY Book Publicity + Marketing: Thursday, August 22, 1 pm-2:30 pm EST Cost: $150 This class teaches you how to craft a pitch for podcasts, influencers, and more. We will review best practices for authors pitching themselves, effective ways to find contacts, and how to cultivate relationships with people who cover books. You will also learn about marketing books, what certain marketing activities mean, and the audience they reach. Whether you are a self-published author or a traditionally published author who wants to participate in the publicity and marketing of your book, this class is for you! REGISTER HERE.

STUFF I READ:

NPR has a great piece about audiobooks. I became a fan of audiobooks in 2015 when I commuted from Northern NJ to Philly for work every day. And yes, they DO count as reading!

Something that angers me: A Florida college has thrown out hundreds of books from its gender diversity library. USA Today has the story here.