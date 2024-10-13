I am in the midst of a cold, so forgive the brevity of today’s newsletter. I also start my MA program in English/Nonfiction Writing this week, so one could say the Sunday Scaries are here to stay. I’m excited to dig into a new graduate program, but I also made a deal with myself: if it gets too much, I am okay with letting it go (or deferring). Life takes a lot of twists and turns, so I think it’s healthy to be at peace with switching directions if need be. You never know what’s going to happen.

I’ve also been thinking about grief a lot since the anniversary of my dad’s passing is on October 20th. Grief comes in many forms, and not just because someone you loved left this world. I’ve ended close friendships in the past few years that have left me grieving. Anyhow, if you’re going through it, I see you.

This fall feels full of transition for me. I’m excited and nervous about events I’m attending, work that might come my way, and being part of an organization I believe in. Now, let’s get to the links:

Things I Read:

Esquire’s book coverage continues to impress me. Here’s their list of the best memoirs of 2024 (so far).

Susan Minot is one of my favorite writers…and I had NO IDEA she had a new book out until I read this review in The New York Times (gift link). I understand why Knopf is marketing it as “if you liked Miranda July’s “All Fours,” try this,” by my god, Minot, as Alexandra Jacobs rightly states, has been the O.G. of complex female characters of a certain age for a long time. If you’d like to start reading Minot’s writing cannon, try “Evening.”