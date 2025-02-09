It’s Super Bowl Sunday! I’d be more excited if my team (NE Patriots) were playing, but I’m okay rooting for the Eagles. Last week was busy. My daughter turned 17 and got her license, which is great but also bittersweet. My time driving my kids (my son will be 21 in May) has concluded. It’s a different stage of parenthood that takes some getting used to.

Just a reminder: I use gift links whenever possible and don’t use affiliate links.

Now, the links:

Stuff I read:

This story in New York Magazine about a couple banished from Disney’s Club 33 (an “exclusive” club that costs $40K to join) is wild.

Book bans are at an all-time high. Read about it in this Guardian piece.

Here is PEN America’s banned book list for 2025.