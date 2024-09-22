Happy first day of autumn! As much as I love the beach during summer, I am genuinely an autumn gal. Our new house has a great kitchen, so I intend on baking more than I have…in the past 15 years (never say never!). As you’ve probably gathered, I am also into fashion, so I can’t wait to wear some pieces I acquired for fall. Now for some links!

Stuff I Read:

Sally Rooney did an extensive interview with The New York Times. It hit me the wrong way, and I don’t know why. (Gift Link)

The Washington Post lists the five best mystery books to read this fall. (Gift Link)

This article from The Harvard Business Review about how to stop procrastinating resonated with me. (Gift Link)