Hello!

I hope you’re all having a nice weekend. My son decided to come home from college yesterday (okay, he needed to do laundry, missed the puppies, and wanted a home-cooked meal), so it’s been a lovely family weekend. Let’s get to some links!

Stuff I read:

I’m an avid reader of Modern Love in The New York Times, and this essay blew me away. Have tissues handy. (Gift Link)

The National Book Awards announced their long list for fiction. Every year, I try to read all the books on this list. It’s a great way to expand your reading palate.

I applaud The Walrus for choosing fall books you don’t see on most other lists. I want to read Real Ones.