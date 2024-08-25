Today’s post is being sent to all subscribers because I’m writing it within the Substack app, which doesn’t yet have the option to include paywalls, etc. I’m also writing it from the car because we are taking our 20yo son back to college today. Sigh. I’m glad he transferred to a school closer to home, but sad I won’t see him every day. It’s his junior year, which I can hardly believe. It seems like yesterday when we took him to kindergarten. I know some of you can relate.

Before I get to the links, some programming notes:

The newsletter will be on hiatus Labor Day Weekend. I need a break.

This week, I will publish a piece about why preorders don’t really work anymore.

I will also publish an excerpt from an upcoming book because I am a good digital surrogate!

Look for new fall classes from Publishing Confidential University. One of them will feature how to market your book beyond its publication date.

And now, stuff I read:

Powerhouse Books has a problem on its hands. The staff member of this bookstore had no right to do this. In doing so, they also made a decision for people who had planned to attend. That is not how this works. You allow the consumer to decide. Hard stop. Gift link: NYT

I’ve often thought about switching back to a flip phone, but I love apps, so that’ll never happen. What’s interesting about a piece like this is that a man wrote it. I feel like it would be more difficult for women to easily abandon smartphones because we use them to help run households. (Instacart saves me A LOT of time)

The highest concentration of Ozempic use in the U.S. will surprise you. Bloomberg

This WSJ story about women in their 60s saying “no thanks” to remarrying had me thinking: “Yes, ladies!”

That’s all for today!

-Kathleen