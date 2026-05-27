Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Olivia McDaniel's avatar
Olivia McDaniel
2d

Thank you for featuring my picks— this brought so much joy to my day!!

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1 reply by Kathleen Schmidt
Elisa M. Speranza's avatar
Elisa M. Speranza
3dEdited

Super helpful, thanks. I’ve had mild success pitching, especially to hyper-local media in advance of book events, but I’ll use these tips to expand my reach. Also, I smiled to see my old friend Tiffany Dufu moderating that panel! She’s an inspiration.

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