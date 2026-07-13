Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Carrie Smith's avatar
Carrie Smith
4d

We did exactly this—my husband’s first book pitch got a little attention but no bites. We pivoted to a related idea and were brave enough (or crazy enough) to publish it ourselves. Once we worked out the systems, we were able to partner with other authors in his space (spirits and cocktails) and now we have a successful boutique publishing company. Oh and the original book idea that got rejected? We published it as our second project and it won our industry’s highest award. I certainly had no plans to be a book publisher (especially after working in the book publishing biz in NYC in my early 20s) but I love helping authors get their work out to an audience that’s eager to read it. Traditional publishing still has value but where there’s an audience, there are books to be created and sold. ❤️ I love these ideas about repackaging and repositioning too—great things to think about!

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Niki Mathias's avatar
Niki Mathias
4d

Thanks for this perspective Rea! I love how all of this is so empowering to authors. With publishing challenges come publishing opportunities….!

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