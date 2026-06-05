It’s been a week! My daughter’s Senior Awards Night was on Tuesday, and I am proud to say she received two scholarships. On Wednesday night, I hired a florist to come to my house and run a bouquet- making party for about 30 girls from my daughter’s senior class. Shoutout to the mom who brought sangria. I think bouquet-making would be a great activity on a reading retreat, or just for fun. Here’s what the flowers looked like:

Bouquet-making in my backyard.

My daughter’s prom was Thursday night, with festivities beginning at 3 PM. She looks so grown-up. I almost cried, but I’m holding it together until her graduation on June 18. I wish I could tell you I was all smiles on the inside during these events, but I wasn’t, and that’s what I am writing about today. Book Therapy will resume next Friday.

My love for books started at an early age. I began reading at age four, and once I experienced a Scholastic Book Fair, it was game over for my mom’s wallet. Once, around age 10, I threw a penny into a fountain and made a wish. My dad asked me what I wished for, and I confessed that I really wanted Judy Blume books. They miraculously showed up a few days later. There has never been a day in my life that I haven’t wanted to read a book. That is why I work in book publishing.

My friend Lisa Braun Dubbels wrote a newsletter this week about how hard our jobs as publicists are in the current climate, and she’s right. Most authors want immediate responses from the media. Publicity doesn’t work that way unless you are an A-List celeb, athlete, political figure, or big-name author. If we could snap our fingers and receive responses, we would. It is more frustrating to us that many of our pitches go unanswered, but that doesn’t mean we are doing a bad job. It might mean—and authors don’t want to hear this, really—that people aren’t interested in covering your book. It might also mean that they can’t cover it right now, and may come back to it.

As Lisa wrote in this excellent piece, the media landscape has changed for good. Reviews are sparse, publicists are vying for the same media, and authors must understand that while we take on books we believe have a shot, we can’t guarantee that all the strategy and pitching we do will yield the desired results. We don’t know when a book like Strangers or Yesteryear will suck all the oxygen from book coverage. What we do know is that competition is fierce, and we are doing our best to make your book stand out. Does it always work? No. Does that mean we didn’t try? Also no.

The past two weeks have been particularly bad, not just for me, but for some of my publicist colleagues. The story is usually something like: Author X is unhappy because they think Y and Z are my fault. I’d replace “think” with “assume,” because so many incorrect assumptions are made about publicists. As you can imagine, the fallout from things like this is unpleasant and makes me question myself and my abilities. I question whether sharing semi-personal stuff is still a good idea. I even question whether writing this newsletter was still worth it. Those are the kinds of things that authors don’t see: One action can set off an entire week (or more) of self-doubt. Do you know how hard it is to push through that, or remain 100% present during your kid’s college graduation or prom night, because you have received emails that made you feel like garbage?

I am lucky to have great clients. Yes, issues arise, but clear communication usually squashes misunderstandings. It is when assumptions are made or comments are heard through the grapevine that things become muddied. A simple email or text that directly addresses the situation is received much better than playing a game of telephone (or is it operator?). This applies to any author and publicist.

Right now, every publicist is fighting for a book to take up space where there isn't enough. We understand why authors want coverage in places like The New York Times or People magazine: they are brands people know, so when you say “My book got reviewed in (insert brand-name media here),” there is a reaction like, “OMG! Congrats!!!!!” Months later, what publicists hear is: “My book was covered in People. I don’t understand why it didn’t sell.” Well, as I’ve written many times, legacy media is still valuable for branding, but unless there is a significant cluster of it happening around a pub date and after, it doesn’t sell many books.

By nature, I am a people pleaser, which is a blessing/curse in my business. It works because I get excited for my authors, but it also hurts when someone is unhappy with me. I try my best to be introspective and think about whether I could have done some things differently. I’m far from perfect, so the answer is usually, “yes, I could have handled that differently.” There are other times when I am befuddled because someone else could have handled a situation differently, but chose not to.

I own my faults. Email can be overwhelming, so it takes me a bit longer to respond to people because pitching also takes a lot of time. I am hyper-sensitive. I am not a “yes” person—I will tell you why I think something won’t work. I am way too online (my brain is filled with useless info). I am going to tell you the truth about how things work, which might upset you, but I will also talk you through it. Admin work takes me longer than I would like. I tend to take some things personally. And so on.

The business of being a publicist is not only about pitching to the media. There is an emotional price, but our fees never really increase to include battle pay. There are unfair situations where our hands are tied, and we must take the high road. There are times when we lose money because someone doesn’t pay us. There are unhappy agents, editors, and clients in situations where nothing we do will make it better. There are all these things, and then there are books. We love books and want to focus on them, but we also deserve respect, not the constant blame I have seen assigned to me and others over my 30 years in the industry.

Publicists work hard but are rewarded only for results, and that is not good enough. We do a TON of invisible work crafting pitches, researching media lists, devising strategies, acting as book therapists, and so much more. We do not, in any way, set out to fail a book. I wish more people understood that.

END NOTES:

Instead of recs, here is a smattering of media and publishing news:

Drama on Threads: Allie Rose Co. was awarded a trademark for “Hot Girls Read,” and it has blown up on Threads because there are cease & desist letters being sent to other creators & small businesses. The person behind Allie Rose Co. admitted they just started reading three years ago, decided to make merch, and someone told her to trademark the phrase. It is all very suspect because… she did not invent that phrase, and much of her past merch included IP from authors that was not licensed.

Further to the above , someone has filed a trademark for “Book Boyfriend.” People are seriously losing the plot.

Fun on Threads: Hunter Biden is on Twitter, clapping back at people, and the screenshots on Threads are hilarious. Owning your flaws so no one can hold them against you? A+.

60 Minutes drama: I’ve been watching 60 Minutes since I was a kid. I’ve been pitching 60 Minutes for years. To see such a storied institution dismantled over the past week is not only heartbreaking but also dangerous. The changes—and who knows what they’ll look like—are probably not going to do book publishing any favors. If you think no one watches 60 Minutes, I have news for you: it is the highest-rated program on television. Even my 22-year-old son was bummed about Scott Pelley’s dismissal.

YouTube Creators Take Over the Box Office: I am fascinated by how well the horror movies Obsession and Back Rooms are doing. The latter has broken $100M at the box office within a week. You can read this story in GQ or this story in Variety to learn more, but the gist is that each movie was created by a YouTube filmmaker. What surprises me is that the movie industry is acting like they didn’t know how “hot” horror was. Do they not see the numbers for horror flicks? Gen Z loves it. What interests me here is the creator-to-filmmaker path, and the fact that each YouTuber brought their respective audiences out to theaters. This is a glimpse of what’s to come in the entertainment economy. Keep paying attention.

Meta Wants Your Money: This week, Meta announced subscription plans for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. You can read more about it in TechCrunch. I will write more about this soon, but IMO, subscription accounts will end up more visible than unpaid accounts, and book publishing must pay attention. There are already subscription tools available that will boost your stories, followers, and posts. Meta wants a piece of that pie, but it should also be a consideration for agents and editors when they are scouting social media.

The NYTBR is Changing…Again: Is this just a nicer way to say someone is going to be a listicle editor? Or is this Buzzfeed 3.0? I don’t understand. Here is an article from Publishers Weekly about it.

The company Run-A-Muck is entering the short story market. From The Wall Street Journal: The company this month plans to start publishing short stories in Drafting, its ad-supported Substack about culture and fashion. The prose will be aimed less at the high-falutin readers of literary magazines and more at young people with an interest in the cultural zeitgeist. Run-A-Muck’s bigger plan is to see which stories land with readers and turn them into the backbone of other money-making projects. Short stories from Hemingway’s tales to “Brokeback Mountain” and 2017’s “Cat Person” have long been source material for movies. Run-A-Muck thinks they could also expand into full-length novels, podcasts, TV shows, immersive events, digital shorts, microdramas, and other vertical-video formats. It also hopes to flip the script, so to speak, publishing short stories based on new and upcoming series and films.

And finally, a quick housekeeping note:

I added this newsletter’s email address to my bio to make it easier for people to pitch me. I’m sorry I can’t respond to everyone. What I want to say is DO NOT subscribe me to a newsletter without my permission. I can only use the Substack permissions feature for the email associated with my account here, and that’s the one I use for people to pitch me. Blue Circle subscribed me to their newsletter and spammed my inbox. I’ve heard they have done this to others.