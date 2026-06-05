Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Emma Gannon's avatar
Emma Gannon
5d

Love this Kathleen, makes me want to work with you one day!

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1 reply by Kathleen Schmidt
SallyAnne McCartin's avatar
SallyAnne McCartin
5d

Yes, the days where it feels like the oxgyen has been taken out of the room. Shout-out to all my fellow publicists who get up every morning hoping for the miracles that come...or even, the small pleasures.

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