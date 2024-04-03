Hello Confidantes,

This week, we are discussing digital surrogates. I’ve previously broached this topic, but this is a slightly deeper dive for paid subscribers.

And now, digital surrogates!

THE WHAT

I coined the term digital surrogate to describe people with robust followings who can help authors promote their books. That’s the simple answer. In more complex terms, digital surrogates are other authors publishing adjacent people or friends/family who are online and are willing to help promote your book. If you have decided to stay off social media or have a modest following, digital surrogates with substantial followings can provide an audience for your book. You can also line up several people with mid-sized platforms to help spread the word about your book. Let’s look at what that means.

THE HOW

Let’s use this example:

You are an author with a modest Instagram following (500 followers), and your debut novel will be published within the next 4-6 months. Your publisher isn’t allocating much to your marketing campaign and has put the onus on you to spread the word about the book. What should you do?