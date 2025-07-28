Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew's avatar
Matthew
2d

I'm with you Kathleen! 👏🙏❤️🌹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Owen McGrann's avatar
Owen McGrann
2dEdited

Attorney here, who has litigated First Amendment cases up to SCOTUS. The First Amendment will not save us. Rights not enforced are as good as no rights, and what's happening here is a gangster shakedown scheme.

ABC is as much or more to blame than anyone here, as they were the first to bend knee. Sheri Redstone would have bought Trump a bloody jet to get FCC approval for the Skydance purchase, so CBS was always going to capitulate. This is the danger of rules-based order: it is beautiful until someone in charge realizes it's really just an honor system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kathleen Schmidt
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kathleen Schmidt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture