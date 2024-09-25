Last week, I wrote the first in this series about the future of book publicity. Today, I’m presenting the second installment. Before we get into it, I want to discuss the invisible work of book publicists because we often don’t get credit for it. On any given day, book publicists update media lists, compile media lists, mail ARCs/books, attend meetings, participate in Zoom calls, write press materials, read manuscripts, cultivate/maintain relationships with media and influencers, and much more. Yet, we mostly only get credit when there is confirmed press and a successful book. It is as if all the work we do to garner even one response from our contacts is negated, and it is wrong. There are lousy book publicists, but those are people who usually don’t want to be in the industry. I want to impart this: Please recognize the invisible work book publicists do instead of instantly pointing fingers at them when your book doesn’t receive enough attention. Usually, the problem is the ratio of media to books published and not the fault of the book publicist. Never mind the low salaries book publicists are paid.

And now, The Future of Book Publicity, Part 2:

Measuring Success:

Here is a chart generated by the PR software company Prowly that shows the current concerns of publicists. As you can see, securing top-tier media tops the list because that is how we measure a campaign's success. Another problem is understanding the beat of media contacts. There continue to be numerous layoffs in the media industry, so keeping up with who’s doing what is hard. The other issues in the chart (I love data!) tell the story of a complex industry (public relations) and the challenges publicists face. I bring this up because to understand the future of publicity, you must know where we stand now.

Finding Success Outside of Reviews:

Authors will increasingly need to rely on parts of their identity to make themselves more attractive to the media. Most, if not all, of my pitches, start by highlighting the author’s credentials or personal story, even if the book is fiction. It could be your professional credentials and your work in your other writing. Whatever texture you can add to your personal story (truthfully) will help your publicist pitch your book. You probably think, “Why isn’t the book the focus!?” I wish I could tell you it’s that simple. Remember, you are competing with thousands of books released each month. Yes, MONTH.

Clever Marketing:

I often combine publicity and marketing because one doesn’t work without the other. Two brand campaigns have recently caught my eye. The cosmetic brand Glossier is launching a new product and sending packages to influencers with a lock. Influencers will receive instructions on how to open the package a week before the launch. I love this idea. The image is from People Brands and Things on Instagram.

I also stumble across a Chevrolet car dealership (you read that right), Mohawk Chevrolet, who enlisted employees to participate in a TikTok show called “The Dealership.” If you are a fan of The Office, you will love this. I thought it was a fake dealership, but nope. I wonder if I should do a series called “The Publicist.” In any case, authors and publishers must pay attention to brands, not just books. The same consumers reacting to brand campaigns are the ones you could market to. If you want a great example of satire in book marketing, check out

’s Instagram. She even fooled me in the beginning.

More Group Tours

Some publishers are already doing this. A group tour is when a publisher sends a group of authors who write in the same genre on a bookstore tour. I like this idea because it incentivizes people to attend book signings. Granted, not all publishers will allocate money towards a group tour, so I’d love to see more authors arrange them amongst themselves and get creative with events.

Virtual Events

I’d love to tell you that virtual book events sell many books, but most don’t. One solution is to send an access code after people buy the book, which means they can only attend the event if they have a code. This might be a complicated tech issue, but I don’t think it’s unsolvable. In-person book signings require people to have transportation, pay for gas, a meal, and sometimes a babysitter. Organizations like The Mighty Blaze have done a fantastic job making virtual events “a thing” post-pandemic. I see more of that happening. Who knows, maybe Publishing Confidential will start hosting events (wink, wink).

Printed ARCs vs Digital ARCs

Publishers thought they were done producing printed ARCs when the pandemic was in full force. Well, we are back to printed ARCs for the most part. The need for printed ARCs is driven by book reviewers who need them to make notes. This is going to have to stop at some point. Most ARCs go the way of “freebie tables” at media outlets, so I hardly think they should be driving the boat on how publishers manage advance reader copies. Granted, ARCs work for influencer boxes (the packages publishers send to influencers on TikTok and Instagram), but more creative ways exist. If you cut out the cost of printing and mailing ARCs, maybe you can do something more fun instead (see my note about Glossier above). Experimentation could yield better results. As for reviewers, I know printed ARCs are necessary, but they must make room for micro presses who don’t have the funds to produce them. Please and thank you.

I hope this spawns some discussion about what’s next in book publicity!

LISTEN: I was on

’s Otherppl podcast this week. Listen

We discussed what sells a book and announced our new convention, LOSER-CON. ;)

My friend Megan Margulies wrote a piece for Vogue about why Chappell Roan resonates with middle-aged moms.

Women's Media Group is having a great luncheon in New York City on October 30th to celebrate 50 fierce years of Ms. Magazine.

PROMOTING YOUR BOOK AFTER THE PUBLICATION DATE: Have you ever wondered what could be done for your book months or years after it was first released? If the answer is "yes," this session is for you. We'll discuss what publicity and marketing options are available and which will best serve you.

PLATFORM BUILDING FOR AUTHORS AT EVERY STAGE: Would you like some help building, maintaining, or expanding your platform? This session will discuss the nuts and bolts of creating a platform on and off social media. Remember, a platform can mean speaking engagements, book festivals, etc. This course is for authors at ANY stage of the publishing process (so yes, even if you are querying agents).

