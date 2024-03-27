Welcome to another edition of Publishing Confidential. This is part one of a series I’m working on about the future of book publishing. It will mainly include my thoughts on publicity and marketing, but I will also write about publishing models.

Before we dig in, some housekeeping: Don’t forget to sign up for Book Publicity 101 on April 10 at 1 p.m. EASTERN. It is $50, and you can sign up here. Soon, I will set up additional courses about Substack, marketing, and branding. First, I need to graduate from my MBA program on May 4 (!!!).

Let’s dig into why building communities is essential to the future of book publishing.

Social Media is a Community…to a Certain Point:

My preferred social platforms are Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. While Threads is still new and finding its way, examining how Facebook and Instagram can help authors build community is essential. My caveat is that this advice is general and not specific to one kind of book. I bolded that sentence because someone will inevitably comment, “But what about (insert genre)?” It’s a good question on Book Therapy Fridays if you are a paid subscriber! For now, I am keeping it general.

Facebook:

I’ve previously written about how Facebook groups are where the action is on that platform. That is still the case, and with 2.1 billion daily active users, it can be a powerful place to build a community. What does that look like? It can look like what I am doing with Book Therapy—creating a page where people can talk about books and their experiences as writers. It can look like Vi’s Violets, a fan page for the romance writer Vi Keeland, or it can look like a gathering place for people to discuss themes of your book(s). Either way, it is a good building block for flourishing online communities if you offer them something of value. Connecting with people in Facebook groups is easier because they opt to participate. The more people post in the group, the more the group activity appears in their feed. The hardest part is being an admin of the group. Create clear and concise rules for participation, and tend to your garden, so to speak (ensure you weed out bad people).

Instagram:

You can create a broadcast channel with over 10K followers on Instagram. Carly Watters of

has used one successfully; the influencer Katie Sturino, whose platform is centered around body positivity, just launched one. Nell Diamond, CEO and Founder of Hill House Home launched one for sneak peeks at upcoming drops. These are ways to build and connect with your community directly on a social platform otherwise dictated by an algorithm. I realize that 10K followers aren’t the average for most authors, but consider adding a broadcast channel if you reach that number. You can survey followers about book covers, announce a book club, use video features, and more. This is far more effective than relying on people seeing your posts in stories or their feeds. You can read more about creating a broadcast channel on Instagram

This is also an excellent tool for big and small book publishers to connect meaningfully with their followers.

Why I Think Building Community Matters

The media and social media landscape has changed so much that it is increasingly difficult to reach audiences. There are tools you can use to build communities, but you must think slightly outside your author toolbox and be authentic and consistent. Publishers must do the same.

Building Community Means Defining Your Audience. Where Should You Start?

In my “Defining Your Audience” course, I sent a form to everyone with questions they needed to answer. These will help you define your audience:

Themes of my book:

Primary:

Secondary:

Who would best relate to my characters? What is their age, gender, and ethnicity?

For nonfiction: Who would best relate to the subject of my book and my personal story?

Primary audience (those who would choose your book based on your name recognition OR the primary theme of your book):

Secondary audience (those who you newly connect with OR readers who will relate to secondary themes of your book):

What consumer brands do my readers prefer (i.e., Stanley Cups, Starbucks, Target, etc.)?

What movies and shows do my readers prefer?

Where do my readers shop? + Where are they most likely to buy my book?

What social media do my readers use?

What kind of music do my readers listen to?

Why These Questions Are Important

You can’t possibly know who your readers are unless you can answer some of the questions I posed above. This exercise is a great way to ensure your content matches its audience.

I’ll write about how those questions relate to branding in an upcoming installment.

Email for things regarding the newsletter: publishingconfidential@gmail.com

Email for all BUSINESS-related matters or interview requests: kathleen@kmspr.com

END NOTES:

What I’m watching: Palm Royale on Apple+ is delicious. It’s like White Lotus but set in Florida in 1969. Kristen Wiig is fantastic as a faux Southern Belle who weasels her way into the exclusive Palm Royale club.

The beverage I love: Starbucks got their Iced Oatmilk Matcha with Lavender Cold Foam precisely right. I am an addict.

I promise I will return to what I’m reading and listening to when I have more time!