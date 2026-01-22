Happy almost weekend! Before we get started, I want to give a post-surgery update. It’s been six weeks since my gastric sleeve surgery, and I've lost about 25 pounds. I’ve pretty much given up sugar, though I add a tiny bit to my morning espresso. The hard part is the trial-and-error of figuring out which foods digest well (I tried an orange the other day, and it was… not great). I feel great, and my mental health has been—fingers crossed—good.

I start teaching undergrads at Fairleigh Dickinson University next Monday. It’s such a thrill to be addressed as “Professor Schmidt!” I’m excited and nervous. Speaking of school, I’m more than halfway through my MA program. My next class focuses on British literature. Learning how to write critical assessments of literature is tough, but I’m learning a lot. My grad school has asked me to apply for a TA position in writing classes this summer.

Now for the main event.

There’s a lot of chatter online from authors about how their publishers did nothing for their book. It usually applies to marketing and publicity, but can also spill over to editorial. While there are indeed many true stories of publishers not doing right by authors, I want to focus specifically on the Big Five and large indie publishers, because they do plenty for their books. It’s just that a lot of the work is invisible.

From the moment a book is acquired, work begins on it. There are acquisition memos, production schedules, metadata inputting, so a book’s information feeds to retailers, and more. Once an author delivers their manuscript, the editing process begins—and sometimes editors even write part of a book (this is never spoken about, but it happens, and editors don’t get paid more for doing it). After the editing process is complete (which takes some time), the manuscript undergoes copyediting, typesetting, formatting, and other steps. This is when production comes into play. Production folks are the unsung heroes of book publishing. Their jobs are STRESSFUL. Publishers want to keep things moving, and quickly. Production sometimes struggles to keep up, but they get the job done. I am always in awe of them.

Throughout the stages above, the art department is working on the book cover and showing versions to editors, publishers, marketers, salespeople, and publicists. Some publishers are open to a lot of cover feedback, and some are not. I once acquired a book and had a specific idea for the cover, but lost my battle with the publisher. I still think the book would have sold better with the cover I had in mind. My point here is that publishers are more likely to change a cover if a retailer has a big problem with it (Hi Walmart!—IYKYK) because they want the retailer to take a lot of copies.

There is also sales conference, where publishers and select members of their staff present titles to the sales team. A lot of preparation goes into creating presentations for sales conference. Years ago, I was tasked with writing sales conference scripts for my boss, and later, I did the same as a VP of Publicity. It was like cramming for exams. After sales conference, there are meetings to discuss feedback from the sales team. The result of this could be changing a book cover, increasing publicity and/or marketing efforts, sending an author on tour, and more. If there’s a lack of enthusiasm for a title, this is the time to figure out how to pivot so the book doesn’t get lost in the shuffle.

During ALL of the above, the marketing and publicity departments are assigning books to staff, allocating budgets to books (I did this for many years, and while I’m good at slashing budgets, it is also hard to do), figuring out how many ARCs and finished books to order, and looking at production schedules to sort out what is arriving and when. If a Publicity Director sees a tight production schedule, they may raise the possibility of changing a book's publication date. An example of this: I’d often point out that book A is too similar to book B, so we needed to create more distance between the publication dates. Usually, publishers listened unless there was a good reason to keep the publication date as it was.

I often reference the invisible work of publicists and marketers. It’s important that people understand what that means: researching contacts, creating media lists, writing press materials, doing mailings, contacting influencers, pitching media (which, if you don’t do email blasts, takes time), following up with media, creating digital assets, booking advertising campaigns, designing ads, attending meetings, keeping agents and editors informed, and author relations. There’s a lot more, but I think you get the gist.

Imagine having to do everything I laid out here for several books at once, without enough staff to handle it. That is a common scenario. It is also why, as an author, you may feel like nothing was done. Maybe your publicist doesn’t initiate contact with you enough or doesn’t respond quickly to emails. I am guilty of that myself, but it’s not because I am out on a yacht. Instead, it is because I am focused on pitching, signing new clients, and the many other things I do. Sometimes there is urgency to a book, and publicists have to drop everything else to work on it (I am referring to in-house publicists here). Trust me, we all think about every book we are working on, and no one sets out to fail a book. It should not come as a surprise that the burnout rate in publishing is high.

Publishing is far from perfect, but there are good people who work in the industry, and while criticism of the industry is warranted at times, grace is also required. Everyone is trying their best! I’d also say that authors shouldn’t expect publishers to do everything. It’s your book, and you must be a collaborator in promoting it. Granted, sometimes publishers are not as forthcoming as they should be with information, and I call them out on it. However, that doesn’t mean I think everyone is sitting around staring out a window. In fact, I can remember streaks where I worked 30 consecutive days (yes, even weekends) without a break. That is not a flex; it is my way of saying that workloads in publishing are stretching people thin, and that is one of many reasons they leave in-house positions (another reason is that they are forced out, but that’s a different newsletter). I’ve been working every weekend this month so far, but at least I am working for myself. Still, I feel empathy for my publishing colleagues who are overloaded.

I’ll end by saying that publishing is a big, small industry. We all talk to each other. We know who is naughty and who is nice. Stay on the nice list, and remember if your publisher actually did nothing for your book, it wouldn’t be available to buy (yes, I know self-publishing and hybrid publishing are available, but this newsletter is not about that).

END NOTES:

