Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Karah-Leigh's avatar
Karah-Leigh
7h

Great article!!

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Gina Guilinger, Indexer's avatar
Gina Guilinger, Indexer
2h

I appreciate this insight as my work as an indexer depends on the continued publication of nonfiction books!

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