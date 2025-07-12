Publishing Confidential

Katrina
1d

This was a really great analysis! I'm so done with Older White Guys making declarations about culture trends because they are no longer at the center of them. My 1990s B.A. in English was nothing but books by dead or old white dudes, and when my college offered a Native American literature class, I jumped at the chance. Louise Erdrich became a longtime favorite author of mine. Yes, I understand romantasy sells, as does books about young women in New York City doing Exciting Things, but I'd like to see more books like Shark Heart by Emily Habeck, where authors take risk on form and voice.

I Write Life™️
1d

How refreshing it was to read this—an opinion much like my own. I read both NYT articles and thought, “hmmm … Brooks lives in an alternate universe and/or is pining for a time of old.” Get with the program, buddy. Folks are reading; they just aren’t reading his narrow definition of a novel or ascribing to his notion of “literary success.”

The novel is very much alive. Literature has just become more expansive and inclusive … folks are just no longer clinging to a straight, white male literary canon like Brooks, or Mr. Shteyngart, for that matter, but rather, folks are daring to write on their terms and outside the prescribed lines of what Brooks deems worthy.

Also, absolutely no one cares as deeply about Shteyngart’s overpriced walking stick, necktie, loafers, afternoon cocktail, or watches! No shade, but … next.

