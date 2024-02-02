I am in the process of coming up with some special things for Publishing Confidential’s first anniversary next month (hint: it might involve merch). More on that once March 1 rolls around.

In the meantime, receive a 5% discount on yearly subscriptions and a 30-minute Ask Me Anything session via Zoom when you click the link below this weekend—starting right now.

Terms:

· The AMA sessions will occur in March and April, and questions must pertain to book publishing.

· I can’t assess book proposals or query letters before or during AMA sessions. I also can’t recommend literary agents during the sessions.

· AMA sessions are 30 minutes.

· Please send me relevant information, including your website and social media platforms, before our session, if relevant. LinkedIn profiles are good, too.

· This discount is only good for one year.

· After you purchase your subscription, please email me at publishingconfidential@gmail.com. I will then send you a link to schedule your session via Calendy.

· Please remember: When you see that I have 30 minutes between two other blocked times, choose a different slot in case we go over by 10 minutes.

Use this link to purchase.

Your support means the world to me. Thank you!

-Kathleen