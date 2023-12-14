I don’t know about you, but I freaked out when I realized Christmas was approaching. I’m not finished shopping for gifts, so why not procrastinate and give all of you a gift guide? I am a shopping expert, after all.

Let’s do this:

For the tea lover in your life:

Camille Marie Tea is a Black, female-owned business that has created an excellent selection of tea. It will soothe your soul this winter. I tried The Jaqueline, a black tea featuring Cinnamon Vanilla with Patchouli Leaf Herb. I can’t recommend it enough.

For the candle lover who appreciates good taste:

I am a candle snob, so I take care in choosing which ones to purchase. My current favorite is Hotel Lobby Candles. Their holiday collection makes my home office smell like Christmas. I recently bought these candles from Nest, and they smell like a holiday, too.

For the wine lover who is curious about small vineyards:

You can’t go wrong with any of the white wine at The Winery of Ellicottville in Western New York. My favorite is their Reisling, which pairs well with ham and turkey. You can have it shipped!

For the panettone and seven-layer cookie lover:

I’m a second-generation Italian-American and appreciate a good bakery. Bruno's Bakery in Freehold, NJ, is delicious. They ship nationwide. I would be remiss if I didn’t give Mike's Pastry in Boston a shoutout. They have a limited selection on Goldbelly, but it’s worth it.

The most spectacular earrings that only cost $50:

One of my favorite jewelry brands is Bijoux + Spice, a local female-owned business on the Jersey Shore. They ship nationwide, and these earrings look like they cost a fortune. I wear them every day.

For the clever beer drinker:

What can I say? These are awesome: Cold Beer Coats

For the multi-tasking book lover:

This is something I want for myself (Santa, are you reading this?): A Personalized Book Nook and Reading Valet

A solid perfume that smells delicious:

Nostalgia Eau De Parfum by Anthropologie in Cashmere Sweater.

For the sophisticated whiskey drinker:

This Whiskey Peaks Half Dome Decanter is reasonably priced and handsome. You should also buy this set of whiskey glasses.

For the person with perpetually dry skin:

A Kate Mcleod lotion bar.

For the person whose phone always dies:

This is the best portable phone charger I’ve ever used. It is under $30!

For the person who works from coffee shops:

I take this laptop charger everywhere. It is under $50!

Cute, trendy plus-size clothing that won’t break the bank:

I purchased a bunch of different styles from Cider and have loved everything. Tip: size up.

For the guy who likes simple clothes that feel expensive:

I’m new to True Classic. I recently purchased some items for my 19yo son, and he loved everything. The material is excellent, and I find the brand affordable.

Pajamas she will appreciate:

These are super soft and comfy from Lake. The price point is high but worth it. Who doesn’t want to feel luxurious in bed?

A beautiful tote bag:

I have this Cuyana tote bag in black. It is not cheap ($295), but it is beautiful. It easily fits my MacBook Air, charges, wallet, and much more.

A 2024 planner I want:

You can never go wrong with Papier.

For the foodie with a sweet tooth:

I wish someone would send me this donut tower.

Is it wine, or is it coffee? No one has to know.

This Yeti wine tumbler does double duty as a coffee cup. Wink, wink.

My favorite novel of all time:

Letting Go was Philip Roth’s first novel. I found it in a used bookstore in 1996 and read it on a train ride to and from Boston. I found myself astonished by his writing as I underlined sentences. It is The Great American Novel, and I’ve yet to meet anyone else who has read it.

My favorite memoir of all time:

When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi is a stunning meditation on life and death. I highly recommend the audiobook.

That’s all for my first gift guide! In next week’s free newsletter edition, I’ll make my book industry + media predictions for 2024.

Happy Shopping,

Kathleen