Publishing Confidential

Publishing Confidential

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Ella Beech's avatar
Ella Beech
1d

Brilliant article! I see this obsession with newness everywhere in the kidlit world too! I did an MA in Children’s Book Illustration (at Cambridge School of Art) aged 42, and although perhaps being a grad from this prestigious course gave me some of that shiny new sheen, I find myself worrying about the longevity of this career. So far I have been lucky enough to have regular commissions, but I have noticed quite a few prizes and opportunities for “emerging illustrators” with an age cap, which rules me out! I’m hoping I will be one of the lucky ones that manages to sustain regular work that backlists.

Also, just as an aside, the disparity of advances for children’s vs adult books is insane, which is all the more galling when celebrity books mop up all the big advances!

Great to be having these conversations, thank you Faridah!

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Jackie Pias Carlin's avatar
Jackie Pias Carlin
2d

Faridah shared good insights on the publishing world. I'm in the boomer generation and self-publishing my 3rd book, and I appreciate her information. Thank you.

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