Hello! Believe it or not, my daughter graduates from high school on Thursday. We’re throwing a big grad party for her and her brother on Saturday, and I am not at all prepared for 70 people. Nor am I prepared to submit the final assignment for my current MA class. I’m calm about it because it’ll all get done—it always does.

Today marks the start of some guest posts. I’m grateful to the authors and publicists who send me great pitches. They make my job here easier.

When Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé’s publicist pitched me the idea for an essay that focused on how publishing packages and sells young authors, I was intrigued, and with good reason. Faridah’s essay below knocked my socks off.

The Publishing Industry’s Habit of Selling and Packaging Youth, and Its Wider Impact

By Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

When I was a freshman in college, I wrote what would become my debut novel, Ace of Spades, and shortly after, I secured a literary agent and a book deal. It was a book I had written in response to the realities of being a Black student at a PWI (predominantly white institution), unpacking systemic racism and racial trauma in what I hoped would be a clever and entertaining thriller plot. When that deal was announced, however, the emphasis was not placed on the unique narrative elements, but instead on my age. A viral article in The Guardian with the eye-catching title “The 21-year-old British Student with a Million-Dollar Book Deal,” was the first of many online publications about Ace of Spades. Soon there were articles in Associated Press, The Washington Post, The Daily Mail, and so on, about my book, or rather not about my book but about me. At the time, I was quite honestly mortified. I even asked my then-agent if we could request that my age be kept out of the media, but it became clear there was no going back. My age was part of the story now: the unique selling point for my book. I felt that any credit the book might be given would be drowned out by a wave of bias and expectations that had little to do with the story on sale, and more to do with the paratext: the narrative around the work, rather than the work itself.

Throughout my debut year, I felt paranoid that I was being watched, that there were people waiting to see if there was any truth to the supposed youthful brilliance promised in all the marketing. That pressure led to a whole host of psychological issues, many of which I am dealing with the consequences of now in the form of stress-based health issues. But during the entire publication cycle of my first book, I felt as though I was dangling off the edge of a cliffside, being kept in a perpetually precarious position, waiting to see if I would stick the landing or fall to my early death.

The pressures of being young and feeling an expectation to excel were exacerbated not only by the narrative around me and my book, but also the weight of such a rare book deal. It is a privilege to write something that is perceived as profitable, to the extent that you are given such vast monetary compensation for it, something that was honestly life changing for me as a working-class writer. But even with that privilege, I knew there would be consequences if success right out of the gate had not been achieved. The reality is that large, risky publishing budgets and advances exist because they are banking on a large, risky pay off. I was fortunate to have had my debut reach many of its expected milestones, but I also had another narrative follow that success: that given my age, I had struck gold on my first attempt at writing something, which could not be the furthest from the truth—not just for myself, but for most other writers, too.

Regardless of age, the vast majority of writers will work on multiple projects before finding one that works in the market. Despite being 18 when I started writing Ace of Spades, it was not the first manuscript I had penned. In fact, Ace of Spades had been the third full manuscript I had ever written, and so I had already racked up over 200 rejections for my writing on previous ‘failed’ manuscripts. The marketing around the book, as well as the emphasis on my youth, might’ve led many to suspect that this was a lucky first attempt—and don’t get me wrong, luck was very much involved in the process—but in the sense that luck is a part of the publishing process as a whole. There is a saying in the book world that most positive outcomes are a combination of luck and timing. You essentially wrote the right thing at the right time and the right people happened to see it, that is usually how a book goes on to be published.

The commodification of youth is not something that is unique to the book world. In fact, in the film and tv industries, youth and age are also packaged and sold to audiences in a myriad of ways. From the misogynistic and ageist standards actresses are held to, as seen in various reports over the years of women over 40 disappearing from our screens; to issues of safeguarding and exploitation experienced by child performers, it is clear that this is a problem that exists across multiple creative industries.

What makes publishing’s relationship to youth particularly interesting is that the packaging of youth is not just limited to the age of the author. In the book world, anything deemed new and shiny is bolstered, whether that be a young writer, a first-time debut author, or indeed an author who has published before but is now debuting in a new category. Newness is repackaged and sold again and again for as many genres and new spins on marketing there are. Youth in publishing is classified as anything that can be branded as an unknown entity, it represents untapped potential, and most importantly the possibility for an economic tide shift. All in all, publishing relies on novelty to sustain strong sales, and it isn’t just on the industry side—as a reader myself, there is an allure to the promise of something new. We are almost all participating in a version of the Schrodinger’s cat thought experiment. Let’s call our version Schrodinger’s Book. In our experiment, any new author or book may prove to be the next big phenomenon; the outcome is the result of a random series of events lining up perfectly. Paradoxically, the same can be said for any book. Any book, any author, debut or seasoned, could hypothetically produce a tide-shifting work. There are countless examples of this occurrence, and in a similar vein, countless examples of author’s gaining prominence and sustaining fruitful careers well past their middle ages, and yet the myth that youth sells persists.

There are many pitfalls in this youth-commodifying model publishing has built itself on. Outside of the personal ramifications of pedestalised youth, the over reliance on newness has altered the structure of publishing, seen largely through the disappearing mid-list author—a category of author who, for much of history, has been the reliable backbone of the industry, but now there is less investment and support in all that is not young, or rather all that is not mostly brand new. This is clearly counterintuitive, as especially in recent years there have been so many examples of newness not always being the driving force of sales in the book world, evidenced in the rise of backlist titles gaining new notoriety in recent years particularly through BookTok with titles such as E Lockhart’s We Were Liars which is 12 years old, Madeline Miller’s The Song of Achilles which is 15 years old and Laura Nowlin’s If He Had Been With Me which is 13 years old, among many other examples. The industry could not at all predict that a whole list of decade-old titles would have a resurgence in the way they have, but perhaps if there had been more of an investment in backlist titles to start with, more titles could have benefited from this trend, particularly titles that may not have found their audience in their initial publication cycle.

When there are no substantive efforts to keep the momentum of a career going past the initial novelty, the potential for longevity for readers and writers alike completely vanishes. Investing in youth is a precarious and fickle thing as youth is a finite resource, and when there is less investment in building a career over making one book blow up, it creates a cycle of clinging onto a fleeting moment rather than the sustaining potential of a body of work.

About the Author:

Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé is the instant New York Times, International bestselling, & award-winning author of Ace of Spades, Where Sleeping Girls Lie, Four Eids and a Funeral, and most recently, The Heirs. She has also written stories for Marvel’s Spider-Verse and BBC’s Doctor Who. Faridah is an avid tea drinker, a collector of strange mugs, and a graduate from a university in Scotland, where she received a BA in English Literature. She also has an MA in Shakespeare Studies from Kings College London. When she isn’t spinning dark tales, Faridah can be found examining the deeper meanings in Disney Channel original movies.

You can buy her new book, The Heirs, here.

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